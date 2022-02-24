Tech GiantsApple

Apple: assistance can replace Face ID, not all iPhone | Rumor

Cite internal sources considered reliable, macrumors.comspreading the news that the Apple Stores and authorized service network will soon be capable of repair the Face ID rather than replacing the entire iPhone. The novelty concerns the iPhone XS and subsequent models, so if the requirement is temporal, that is the year of presentation, the iPhone XR would also be included, while in fact the only one to remain excluded would be iPhone X.

A godsend for Apple’s plans to reduce the carbon footprint, to achieve which it is necessary to make every step of production, distribution but also after-sales, repairs included, sustainable. Apple will make a new spare part of the TrueDepth group (which, among other things, carries out secure identification with the face) which includes the components of Face ID and the front camera.

Mysterious malware discovered on 40,000 Mac computers – that’s what users should do now

This does not mean, from what is learned, that in some cases Apple could not anyway consider it convenient to replace the entire device rather than the TrueDepth group. On occasions when it becomes necessary, Apple will continue with the “old” practice, but in the remaining cases – and we reasonably imagine that they are the most frequent – the single part will be replaced.

Individual members of the iPhone TrueDepth group

The choice of which of the two solutions to adopt will be delegated to the tool Apple Service Toolkit diagnosis, supplied to the Apple Store and authorized service network. Further details, colleagues say, will be available “at a later time”when Apple will make everything official.

Previous articleThe OPPO Watch Free is official, this is the watch that detects snoring
