Apple Arcade: All the New Games and Updates Coming in April

Apple Arcade — a CNET Editors’ Choice award pick — offers hundreds of games you can play for just $5 (£5, AU$8) a month. The service offers familiar and classic games, as well as exclusive titles. You can find many of these games in the regular App Store, but there they have paywalls and ads that might hinder your gaming experience. With an Apple Arcade subscription, you can play each game without paywalls or ads at no extra charge.

Here are the new games coming in April.

Summon Quest

Developer: Team 17 USA

Release date: April 21

Summon Quest is headed to Apple Arcade. Apple

The planet has been invaded by monsters and it’s your job to save the day. Shoot, polish your skills and battle enemies across 60 levels.

Cornsweeper

Developer: Robert Morrison

Release date: April 28

Cornsweeper is headed to Apple Arcade. Apple

Remember Minesweeper? Cornsweeper is the same idea, but with, well, corn. You can also enjoy a relaxing lo-fi soundtrack while playing.



Grand Mountain Adventure

Developer: ToppLuva AB

Release date: April 28

Grand Mountain Adventure is headed to Apple Arcade. Apple

Bust out your digital winter gear and start exploring this open-world mountain game. Ski and snowboard down steep slopes and push your limits or enjoy the wintry landscape. Grand Mountain Adventure is already available in the App Store, but you’ll encounter in-app purchases.

What games will update in April?

Arcade subscribers can look forward to updates for What the Golf?, Angry Birds Reloaded, Wylde Flowers and SpongeBob SolitairePants.

