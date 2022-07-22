Apple Arcade: 5 game recommendations on the platform

Rayman Mini

This is a classic game with one of the characters from yesteryear. Quite fun and that all fans of the Rayman character, as well as fans of the platform game style, will enjoy. In this game, you can try to overcome the 48 levels, while driving a very small Rayman. This ant-sized Rayman will have to go through multiple scenarios with incredible and beautiful backgrounds. As a recommendation, it is a game that can be enjoyed more with a bluetooth controller.

LEGO Star Wars: Castaways

This is quite an interesting game that combines everything you know about Lego Star Wars. But now it comes to be classified as a social action game and taking the adventure to your friends through its online system. The game raises the title through a group of castaways, located on an abandoned planet. As you continue the game, managing your own unique character, You’ll traverse some of the saga’s most iconic moments at key locations.

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls

Another classic saga for fans of video games, Castlevania arrives. Some have come to try perhaps a title or video game of the similar style, so they may consider Grimoire of Souls on their list. This title highlights much of the Castlevania aesthetic, with constant dark and gothic action, following the side-scrolling style including 60 levels.

Fans of the story know that Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls takes place after Dracula’s confinement, adding much more information about this event. However, it is not necessary to be aware of the entire timeline of the saga. This game also includes the daily and weekly mechanics so that you can constantly continue in the game.

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

The Knights of the Lost Kingdom is a game quite similar to what the Zelda saga has represented, developing this second installment in a millenary history. If you are a regular fan of this type of title, so special and magical in your adventure, you will know how to continue the story in the land of Gaia while fighting complicated bosses. Note that the graphics are at 60 fps and the gameplay is quite practical and accessible to any type of player.

Crayola Create and Play+

Finally, a recommendation focused on the smallest of the home, perfect for a session of entertainment and creativity. Crayola Create and Play+ gives the player many totally creative tasks to do, from stamping, drawing or painting, as well as much more. It also has many sheets where they will give you more activities like coloring as much as you want, coming each month with more tasks.

More about Apple Arcade

The platform offers a subscription service to access games, part of the special thing is that no title contains any type of Apple advertising. All this at just 4.99 euros per month, as well as the possibility of sharing your subscription with other users through Family Sharing.

In case you subscribe, you will be able to enter any first level game, directly on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, among other devices. Including multiple diverse titles in its catalog, with a list of around 200 games.