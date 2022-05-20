Apple, AR / VR headset is approaching: it has been shown to the board of directors

Despite the difficulties encountered in development, Apple’s project to launch its first mixed reality headset is proceeding and seems to have reached a good level of maturity. Mark Gurman’s recent report published in Bloomberg suggests this: last week the viewer was the protagonist of a presentation behind closed doors in which they took part the members of the board of directors of the Cupertino colossus. Apple is also accelerating the development of RealityOS (or rOS), the operating system of the viewer.

The source recalls that Apple’s Board of Directors meets four times a year and that eight independent directors and CEO Tim Cook take part. It is the first group, after Apple’s employees, to preview future products. Then Gurman adds: a version of the viewer was shown to the administrators during the last meeting.

The presentation to the Board of Directors together with the fact that Apple is making significant progress also with rOS leads to believe the debut of the viewer plausible in the next months. There presentation could take place by the end of the yearbut the real commercial launch could slip to 2023. An opportunity to unveil the viewer for the first time is the upcoming WWDC (June 6-10).