Apple AR/VR headset could arrive this January, according to Kuo

Apple’s next device, the eye-catching mixed reality headset, has a likely release date of January 2023. This information was shared by renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to his data, the probable date for the device to come out is in a note from Kuo. This post is based on analyzing the growth and turning points that have grown in the mixed reality headset industry.

Likely launch of Apple’s VR headset

What is proposed by analyst Kuo is based on an analysis of how this sector in particular was turning and will continue in the coming months. Especially now that Meta has come to market to compete with iPhone manufacturers for VR headsets. Ming-Chi Kuo reiterates the importance that Meta has had during the development of the VR sector. The industry has been going on for a few years now, even when the VR headset was priced much lower.

How much the VR industry has evolved is a huge improvement, so much so that it can survive even if Meta doesn’t continue in it, according to Kuo. Inclusive, Meta’s withdrawal would have an impact on other VR headset manufacturers and companies that would help further expand the industry.

According to Kuo, The arrival this January 2023 of Apple’s mixed headset, only in China, would have a great impact from its possible sale. Besides that it would only benefit the growth of this industry, slightly changing what Kuo had already predicted this month.

The launch of Apple’s mixed reality headset had different plans, even commenting that its arrival would still come in 2022. However, with the multiple delays in the components, they have required much more time than expected by the company.

Some changes in the industry

Kuo discusses that Meta at the moment plans to focus solely on its core business rather than the VR industry. He further added that Meta cares about Facebook advertising, certainly driven by Apple’s ATT privacy policy.

Among his statements, he comments that there is a change in the “game” for the headset sector. Apple currently has an AR focus, although the company could be interested and offer a great immersion in other aspects of this industry. The analyst believes that Apple could also further push immersive gaming, as well as all kinds of entertainment.