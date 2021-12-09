Apple AR viewer will have an advanced gesture detection system | Kuo

According to the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the mixed reality headset that Apple may announce over the next year, will include several 3D detection modules, highly sensitive, which they will allow to offer an innovative user interface based on advanced detection of hand movements and gestures.

More specifically, unlike the iPhone which only has one, the viewer should integrate four sets of 3D sensors which would allow it to acquire gestures and detect objects more accurately than the current TrueDepth camera which also allows you to detect motion, as happens when we use the Animoji.