5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsAppleApple AR aims for full integration: see how it will connect with...

Apple AR aims for full integration: see how it will connect with iPhone and Mac

Tech NewsTech GiantsApple

Published on

By Brian Adam
53285 106851 000 lead headset xl.jpg
53285 106851 000 lead headset xl.jpg
- Advertisement -

The company’s next Apple AR/VR headset is planning to have a fully standalone device, however this does not preclude Apple from achieving full compatibility with the iPhone and Mac. Now a recent patent filed very recently points the course that could take this device in the future.

This patent entitled “Multi-device Continuity for use with Extended Reality Systems” which allows the transfer of data such as documents from your own device such as iPhone or iPad to your Apple AR headset.

The patent itself states that this new technology gives the user the ability to send content, “control content editing and/or control one or more apps from one device to another” all thanks to the integrated XR system. In other words, thanks to these systems, the client will be able to write a document or email from their device it will be enough to place said device in front of the field of vision of the XR system like the Apple AR headset. In this way, the redacted document can continue on the XR device.

Standalone Apple AR but compatible with iPad and iPhone

- Advertisement -

It has happened before that Apple is processing other patents related to Apple AR. For example, the technology to display objects or texts on devices that are not accessible to other users. The recent patent application could be similar, viewing and interacting with your own devices without others being able to see it.

This new patent by Apple reiterates up to five times the “Handoff” function of the company. This function is based on placing the iPhone near a HomePod mini to automatically transfer songs that play in real time to the speaker.

Tivify, now also available for those who do not have or want a user account

In this way, all you have to do is move your view closer to another device for the Apple AR Headset to copy the document to it. So it will be easy to continue document work from the headset no matter the initial iPhone file is present.

- Advertisement -

The application points out that just a look or gesture with the smart speaker device is enough for the Apple XR itself. For example, the “handoff” function also works in the same way by automatically transferring songs to another device.

The XR device can collect the information from a physical object to a three-dimensional one. The document where the information is presented was reported for the first time in Patently Apple. This data transfer will be totally smooth and with great care to keep control of all data from one device to another.

Likewise, the document also presents the transfer of the device in virtual space similar to what Meta does with its own devices. The user could only move his fingers as if it were a real keyboard but happening inside a virtual text. This request reached international level and not only in the United States.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

How to?

Apple Maps redesign benefits Norway, Finland and Sweden.

The Apple Maps redesign is a major initiative that has been underway for several...
Apple

iPhone 15 Pro: volume will be controlled with a single capacitive key

One of the novelties that we will find on the iPhone 15 Pro and...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.