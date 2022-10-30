Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Apple approves 4K TV at Anatel for sale in Brazil; model features A15 Bionic chip and HDR10+

Apple recently approved at the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) the new 3rd generation 4K TV, a model recently launched by the Cupertino giant with improvements in internal hardware and high image quality, bringing under the hood the A15 Bionic chipset, 4 GB RAM memory and support for HDR10 and Dolby Atmos modes.

Compared to its predecessor, there has been a significant advance in the equipment’s specifications and design, including a processor with performance up to 50% higher than the SoC that powers the previous model, a reduction in dimensions with 35 mm x 98 mm and a weight of only 205 grams, in addition to other highlights in connectivity.

According to information on the portal MacMagazine, the company has registered with the Europeian regulatory body two variants of the Apple TV 4K that should soon reach the national market. The more affordable version (64GB of storage and Wi-Fi connection) comes under the model number A2737, while the variant with 128GB, Wi-Fi and Ethernet is identified by A2843.

As stated in the Technical Compliance document, both devices were approved on October 18, Tuesday, coinciding with the date of announcement on the international market. As with other leaks, the log lacks details on availability and pricing, but the release is expected to happen soon.

1667141133 955 Apple approves 4K TV at Anatel for sale in Brazil

Approval of Apple TV 4K. (Image: Reproduction/MacMagazine).

On the manufacturer’s website you can find the 64 GB model costing 169 euros, around R$890, while the more complete version costs €189.00, around R$999 in direct conversion.

1667141134 196 Apple approves 4K TV at Anatel for sale in Brazil

Apple TV 4K design. (Image: Reproduction).
