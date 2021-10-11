Apple appeals the ruling that forced it to allow the promotion of alternative payment methods to the App Store

How could it be otherwise, Apple has appealed the ruling against it in the lawsuit that faced it with Epic Games and, while waiting for the judge to accept the appeal or not, it requests that the changes ordered for the App Store be suspended, which allow application developers to introduce these information and links to payment systems outside the scope of the company.

It was the only victory that Epic Games can claim once its trial against Apple concluded, a minor thing compared to all the lawsuits demanded by the well-known game developer and distributor; but a small enough important enough that Apple has felt the cold of losing a position of abuse that makes it a fortune. Hence, his appeal has come as no surprise, quite the contrary.

And that Apple still had the upper hand. At the end of the day, allowing alternative means of payment to be introduced in the applications, but only for informational modes, continued to leave those of Cupertino as the main beneficiaries, since surely a large majority of its users would prefer to continue paying to through the usual channels.

Not to mention the agreement he reached with some developers, which considerably improved his situation; although there are those who were not even going to go through the hoop, to be able to force a more advantageous position -especially, the great ones who feel exploited by Apple for being well known.

However, to the loss of profit, however insignificant it was for a company of Apple’s level, was added a loss of control that they do not want to allow. The ruling, published on September 10, forced Apple to apply it within a maximum margin of 90 days., but the appeal has already been filed and now it remains to be seen whether they will get away with it or not.

If yes and at least the moratorium requested by the company is accepted, it could be months before having a final ruling. On the other hand also Epic Games has appealed a sentence that swept the floor with his demands, so there is still a while before he knows how the soap opera of yore ends. Meanwhile, by the way, Fortnite will continue to be banned from the App Store.

Be that as it may, Apple has shown that it is not a trustworthy company and to this is added the evidence of exercising a dominant position that in practice is a monopoly that the US judge did not see, but that the regulatory authorities are seeing in others territories, so it is increasingly difficult to figure out how the security of iOS would be to grant freedom to the user -and the competition- with their devices.