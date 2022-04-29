Apple, another record quarter: $ 97.3 billion in earnings in fiscal Q2 of 2022

Apple announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended March 26, 2021. The company announced a record revenue for the March quarter of $ 97.3 billion, an increase of 9 % over the prior year, and quarterly diluted earnings per share of $ 1.52. Gross margin for the quarter was 43.7%, compared to 42.5% in the same quarter last year.

ALL-TIME RECORD FOR SERVICES

These results come after the all-time record revenue achieved in the December quarter, which saw revenue reach $ 123.9 billion for the first time in its history, results achieved despite the difficulties caused by the continuing shortage of chips, lockdown in China and other supply chain problems that hindered Apple’s ability to meet demand during the quarter.

Apple’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $ 0.23 per share of the Company’s common stock, representing a 5% increase. The dividend is payable on May 12, 2021 to shareholders who are registered as of the close of business on May 9, 2021. The Board of Directors has also authorized an increase of $ 90 billion for the current share repurchase program.