Apple announces “Today at Apple: Coding Lab for Kids.”

Today the apple company launches a new Apple session for children called "Coding Lab for Kids" to celebrate Computer Science Education Week and help children explore application development. Also know as "The ABCs of Coding: Getting Started with Swift Playgrounds", is designed for children ages 10 and up to explore application development. The new sessions will begin on December 5th. For those who don't know, the Cupertino-based company not only supercharges devices with power and capabilities that make everyday life easier, but also makes sure that users of these devices can learn how to get the most out of them. That is the purpose of the sessions. Today at Apple. If you have never heard of sessions Today at Manzana, the first thing to do is explain what they are. They are nothing more than a series of workshops, classes or demonstrations that people, whether or not they own an Apple device, can attend to learn how to use and get the most out of the Cupertino-based company's devices. The company not only wants users to invest in their products, but also wants their experience with them to be as satisfying as possible. "Today at Apple: Coding Lab for Kids."

The creators of iPhone, offer all these events completely free of charge and, in addition, they are led by experts from all fields.

So in its quest to improve its Knowledge Platform, Apple has announced that it will expand its Learn to Code resources with a new session. Today at Applebut now for the little ones in the house.

This free session will take place in Apple Stores around the world, as we have previously discussed. The new coding session, Coding Lab for Kids: code your first appis designed to inspire participants ages 10 and up to explore app development in a fun and friendly environment.

There will be sessions every day to help you unleash your creativity and get the most out of your devices.

During the workshop, the creative minds at Apple will guide Mini Coders and their tutors through an interactive activity using the iPad and Swift PlaygroundsApple’s fun and simple app that lets students go from their first line of code to their first app.

In About Me Playgrounds, students will use SwiftUI and the new real-time app preview to customize and bring their apps to life with fun fonts, background colors, memoji, and more.

Apple says the new session is designed to encourage kids to “explore application development in a fun and engaging environment”.

The company claims that the new session of “Coding Lab for Kids” is part of the company’s library of resources to help students, families, and educators get started in the world of computing today and in the future.

Deirdre O’BrienApple’s senior vice president of sales and human resources, again praised the program Today at Apple, that offers “something for everyone” in Apple Stores around the world.

“Around the world, our stores are hubs where people of all ages are invited to discover the most innovative products, learn new skills and explore their creative passions.”

“Whether you’re looking to try something new like coding or looking for tips to get started with a device, our free Today at Apple sessions offer something for everyone, and our talented team members are always there to help.”

In 2016, the company launched a program called “Any can code”. It is a training program for Apple’s Swift programming language that aims to equip students with the necessary skills for high-demand, high-skill jobs, according to Apple’s press release.

In 2019, Apple today announced a series of free Apple sessions focused on coding and app development.

In 2021, the company added new resources for young coders, like elementary school students. With this tool, educators can help students in kindergarten through third grade learn the fundamentals of coding for use in higher education.

In August, Apple released the Apple Education Communitywhich offers tutorials, lesson ideas, and a forum for connecting with other educators.

Teachers who want to teach their students how to develop Swift applications can use Apple’s Swift Game Guide, available on the Apple Education Community.

Apple is doing its part to support students and educators around the world. Apple’s coding resources are designed to teach important skills and prepare students for the most in-demand careers in computing.

An analysis conducted this year showed that the iOS app economy continues to drive economic growth and opportunity, supporting more than 2.2 million jobs in the United States by 2021. It’s all about jobs. for app entrepreneurs and their teams, with software development, project management, engineering and other roles.

Entrepreneurs, developers and designers can also increase their skills and businesses with the help of the Apple Developer Academy with 17 locations around the world.

Apple explains that coding sessions are one of the many free resources Apple offers students of all ages.

Anyone, regardless of experience or age, can sign up for training sessions. Today at Apple local store or on the Apple website.

The new workshop will be part of the rotating program Today at Apple, with sessions scheduled at convenient times for children and families. Users and interested parties can also sign up for Coding Skills: “Getting Started with Swift” Y “Everyone Can Program”, “Learning to Program at Any Age” Y “It’s Fun to Program”.