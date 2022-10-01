Apple announces the launch date of the iPhone 14 line in Brazil

Update (30/09/2022) – by DT

This Friday (30th), the announced the official launch date of the mobile line 14 in Europe. The devices will land on the national market the next day October 14while the pre-sale starts a week earlier on the 7th. The dates are not valid for the iPhone 14 Pluswhich will only hit stores in the country at another time yet to be announced. The start of orders will start in Europe exactly one month after the global presentation of the devices.

announces-the-launch-date-of-the-iPhone-14-line.jpeg" width="660" height="461">



The information about the start date of the pre-sale and the official arrival of the devices here was already anticipated this week from sources linked to MacMagazine website. Even this Friday, Apple started selling the Watch Ultra in Europe. - Advertisement - The standard iPhone 14 is priced in the country from R$7,600 in blue, purple, midnight, stellar and red colors in 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB. The Pro line starts at R$9,500 in deep purple, gold, silver or space black. What is Movistar Música and how does it work





It is worth remembering that the standard iPhone 14 is equipped with the A15 Bionic chipset, comes with two 12 MP cameras (each) and the promise of having the largest battery of the base model to date. The Pro models have the new processor A16 Bionic. The more expensive models come with a notch on the screen that automatically adjusts with “Dynamic Island” technology, which unites the hardware and software of the devices, in addition to having received improvements and new features for the cameras.

Original text (28/09/2022) Apple to start pre-sales of the iPhone 14 line in Europe on October 7

the line iPhone 14, officially announced earlier this monthmust have open pre-sale in Europe by apple next October 7th. The expectation is that smartphones reach the Europeian market a week later, on October 14th. - Advertisement - The information is from the website MacMagazine, which claims to have ascertained the date from a source reliable of Apple. The period It’s hardly a surprise, given that previous rumors already pointed to the launch in the first weeks of October.





It is worth remembering that the date set for the start of the iPhone 14 pre-sale, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max in Europe, October 7th, is the same day that the Plus version will be launched on the international market, which can, in fact, be taken advantage of by Maçã. Apple is already marketing Apple Watches Series 8 and SE in Europe. Prices start from R$3,399 for the most affordable version with a 40 mm display and GPS. The company also released a website with expected delivery of devices.

- Advertisement - Therefore, as highlighted by MacMagazine, if Apple’s plans not change for some reason (stock, strategy or new stage of the fight with the Ministry of Justice), the new models can be purchased on Europeian soil from 10/7. Check below the prices of the Apple iPhone 14 family in Europe: iPhone 14 128 GB – BRL 7,600 256 GB – BRL 8,600 512 GB – BRL 10,600

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB – BRL 8,600 256 GB – BRL 9,600 512 GB – BRL 11,600

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB – BRL 9,500 256 GB – BRL 10,500 512 GB – BRL 12,500 1 TB – BRL 14,500

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB – BRL 10,500 256 GB – BRL 11,500 512 GB – BRL 13,500 1 TB – BRL 15,500



And you, are you looking forward to the arrival of the new iPhones here? Tell us below in the comments! Samsung Private Share, the app to share files with maximum security