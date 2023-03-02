Apple announces new investments in the Silicon Design Center in Munich

The expansion of the hub has already been supported with a previous investment of over one billion euros, announced in 2021, which has enabled the construction of a new facility covering approximately 30 square kilometers in Karlstrasse in central Munich . The teams that helped build the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors also work here.

Apple has announced that it will invest in the next six years another one billion euros to expand the Silicon Design Center in Munich its largest development center in Europe for processors and wireless technologies employing over 2,000 engineers from 40 countries.

As part of this further expansion of the European Silicon Design Centre, in addition to a new facility at Seidlstrasse, further R&D spaces will be established at Denisstrasse and Marsstrasse in addition to the engineering sites at Arnulfstrasse and Hackerbrücke, also in Munich’s Maxvorstadt district of Bavaria.

Like all Apple offices around the world by now, the entire hub will use the highest sustainability standards and will be powered by 100% renewable energy. Apple also plans to support urban employee mobility with carbon-free charging points and parking for both cars and bicycles.

The Silicon Design Center is located within walking distance of the Technical University of Munich (TUM), one of Europe’s leading engineering schools and research institutes. Over the years, Apple’s hardware and software teams have collaborated with the university on several research projects to explore new ways to make mobile wireless connections more reliable and secure.