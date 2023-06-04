Apple announces local events “beyond WWDC” in various cities around the world

- Advertisement -

Apple has invited some developers to attend the WWDC keynote at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, but for those who can’t make it, Apple has highlighted a series of “Beyond WWDC” events taking place next week.

These events are designed for developers who want to come together to learn, network, and more.

There are WWDC-themed events all over the world, including online. In places like Copenhagen, Helsinki, Tokyo and Istanbul, for example, a series of watch parties are taking place, along with a series of WWDC gatherings. Unfortunately, none of these meetings takes place in our country.

- Advertisement -

Interested developers can find a list of activities in the Apple developer website.

WWDC will take place next week, starting with a keynote to be held on Monday, June 5 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time)



