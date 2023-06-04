Apple announces local events “beyond WWDC” in various cities around the world

HomeTech NewsMobileApple announces local events "beyond WWDC" in various cities around the world

Apple has invited some developers to attend the WWDC keynote at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, but for those who can’t make it, Apple has highlighted a series of “Beyond WWDC” events taking place next week.

These events are designed for developers who want to come together to learn, network, and more.

There are WWDC-themed events all over the world, including online. In places like Copenhagen, Helsinki, Tokyo and Istanbul, for example, a series of watch parties are taking place, along with a series of WWDC gatherings. Unfortunately, none of these meetings takes place in our country.

Interested developers can find a list of activities in the Apple developer website.

WWDC will take place next week, starting with a keynote to be held on Monday, June 5 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time)

