Apple Announces “Collections” and “Run Time” to Fitness +

Manzana has announced the arrival of two new features to Apple Fitness +, «Collections» Y “Time to run”, which will debut in the app next week.

In addition to these new features, Apple has also announced that it will soon launch a third season of “Time to Walk”, which will give users new episodes for several weeks.

The Apple Fitness + Collections They will offer trainings and meditations that will last several days or even weeks. Apple claims there will be six Collections available when the feature launches on January 10.

Collections include a “30 Day Core Challenge”, “Improve your posture with Pilates”, “Perfect your yoga balance postures”, “Run your first 5K”, “Strengthen your back, stretch your hips” Y “Relax to sleep better.”

Some of the challenges focus on specific goals, like getting in shape for a 5K, while others, like the 30-Day Heart Challenge, are more general collections.

Apple hasn’t said if we’ll see more challenges in the future, but it looks like a feature that could be expanded.

Alongside Collections, Apple will also launch a new feature called “Time to run” on January 10, which will be similar to “Time to Walk”, but with some differences. While “Time to Run” features stories and music from personalities, “Time to Run” will feature Apple Fitness + trainers detailing notable runs in cities around the world.

The coaches who will appear are Emily Fayette, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Sam Sánchez, Scott Carvin and Cory Wharton-Malcolm.

You don’t have to be in the city each episode focuses on to be able to race with it, as photos of the highlights of each route will be sent to you to make it as if you were there in person.

“Running Time” will launch with three episodes: London, directed by Wharton-Malcolm; Miami beach, directed by Sánchez; Y Brooklyn, directed by Fayette.

Apple says each run can be done outdoors, on a treadmill, or even as part of an Outdoor Push workout for subscribers who use a wheelchair. Every Monday a new episode will be published

Lastly, Apple has also revealed that its playlists Artist Spotlight They are expanding with new workouts to the beat of the music of Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira and The Beatles. These new workouts will go live every Monday for four weeks, so subscribers will find themselves with plenty of training options to start each week.



