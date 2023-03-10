5G News
Apple announces change to App Store pricing system

By Abraham
Apple announces change to App Store pricing system
Apple has released a document targeted at developers where it confirms that a new pricing system is coming to the App Store. The change should take effect in the coming months.

According to Apple, developers now have more freedom to price their applications, since the system that allows you to increase US$ 0.99 per step is coming to an end.

Thus, it will be possible to choose values ​​with whole numbers, and the cheapest application can cost only US$ 0.29. On the other hand, the most expensive can go up to $10,000, although this requires special authorization from Apple.

Apple’s new rules also allow for a range of $0.10 to up to $10 or $0.50 to $50.

Developers can still use globally equalized prices so that values ​​can adapt to the reality of each country or region.

With the change, availability and even in-app purchases can be regionalized, allowing developers to provide “personalized services” to users.

The exchange rate will be defined based on public data made available by financial advisors – says Apple.

The new rules are due to take effect on May 9, with Apple expected to update prices automatically.

