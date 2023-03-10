Apple announces change to App Store pricing system

Apple has released a document targeted at developers where it confirms that a new pricing system is coming to the App Store. The change should take effect in the coming months.

According to Apple, developers now have more freedom to price their applications, since the system that allows you to increase US$ 0.99 per step is coming to an end.

Thus, it will be possible to choose values ​​with whole numbers, and the cheapest application can cost only US$ 0.29. On the other hand, the most expensive can go up to $10,000, although this requires special authorization from Apple.