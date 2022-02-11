Apple announces a series of AirTag updates and unwanted tracking

Apple announced today that it is making some updates to AirTags with the aim of reducing unwanted tracking, a topic that is being heard more and more often so that in some states they would even want to make them illegal. On Ebay, modified AirTags have even been sold, with the speaker turned off. There are several changes that will be implemented in different phases.

AirTag was designed to help you find your personal belongings and not to follow the movements of other people or their objects. This Apple has repeatedly stressed and today reiterated this concept condemning “in the most absolute possible way any illicit use”

In a note released in the past few hours, Apple said it had become aware of the fact that some people receive unwanted tracking alerts even when there is no reason, for example if they borrow someone else’s keys with an AirTag attached, or are in a car where a family member has forgotten their AirPods. Apple has also been reported illicit attempts to misuse the AirTag for malicious or criminal purposes.