Apple announces a series of AirTag updates and unwanted tracking

Apple announced today that it is making some updates to AirTags with the aim of reducing unwanted tracking, a topic that is being heard more and more often so that in some states they would even want to make them illegal. On Ebay, modified AirTags have even been sold, with the speaker turned off. There are several changes that will be implemented in different phases.
AirTag was designed to help you find your personal belongings and not to follow the movements of other people or their objects. This Apple has repeatedly stressed and today reiterated this concept condemning “in the most absolute possible way any illicit use”
In a note released in the past few hours, Apple said it had become aware of the fact that some people receive unwanted tracking alerts even when there is no reason, for example if they borrow someone else’s keys with an AirTag attached, or are in a car where a family member has forgotten their AirPods. Apple has also been reported illicit attempts to misuse the AirTag for malicious or criminal purposes.
We have worked closely with various groups dedicated to safeguarding security and with law enforcement. Following our evaluations and these collaborations, we have identified even more ways to update AirTag’s security alerts and help protect against further unwanted tracking.
Apple has been actively cooperating with law enforcement to all requests received in relation to AirTag. Incidents related to the illegal use of AirTags are rare but Apple believes that “even one case is already too much”.
Each AirTag has a unique serial number, and once paired it is associated with an Apple ID. Apple may provide associated account details in response to a valid order or request from the authorities. In some, Apple collaborated by providing information that was used to trace the offender from the AirTag, who was then arrested and investigated.
Apple is rolling out a number of updates to improve its AirTags and reduce unwanted tracking
- New privacy alerts when setting up AirTag: in a future software update, during the first configuration of AirTag the user will see a message that explicitly states that AirTag is designed to find their personal belongings, that the use of AirTag to follow the movements of people without their Consent is a crime in many parts of the world that AirTag is designed to be detected by victims, and that law enforcement agencies may request identifying information about the owner of the AirTag.
- Responding to Alert Issues for AirPods: It has been reported to Apple that some people receive the warning “An unknown object has been detected”. Apple confirms that this warning will not be shown if an AirTag is detected nearby; only for AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and third-party accessories in the Where’s Network. In the same software update, Apple will update the warning shown to the user to refer to the AirPods instead of an “unknown object”.
- Updated supporting documentation: Apple today updates the Unwanted Tracking Support article on apple.com to communicate the security features built into AirTag, AirPods, and Where’s Network accessories. This page now includes additional explanations on which Find My network accessories may trigger an unwanted tracking alert, more images to provide specific examples of these alerts, and up-to-date information on what to do after receiving an alert, including instructions. to deactivate an AirTag, AirPods, or an accessory on the Find My network. There are also links to resources that are helpful when you think your security is at risk, such as the National Network to End Domestic Violence (national network to end domestic violence) and the National Center for Victims of Crime (National Center for Crime Victims).
Apple is also considering a number of updates that will be introduced in the coming months:
- Precise location: this feature allows the recipient of an unwanted tracking alert to accurately locate the location of an unknown AirTag. Those who have an iPhone 11, iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 will be able to use the “Precise Position” function to see the distance and direction of an unknown AirTag, when it is within proximity. As an iPhone user moves, “Precise Location” collects data from the camera, ARKit, accelerometer and gyroscope, and guides the user to the AirTag using audible, haptic and visual feedback.
- Displaying an alert with sound: when the AirTag automatically emits a sound to alert anyone in the vicinity of its presence and the user’s iPhone, iPad or iPod touch detects that it is following the same route, we will also display a warning on the user’s device, which can perform an action directly from here, for example play a sound or use the “Precise Position” function, if available. This can be useful in cases where the AirTag is in a position where it is difficult to hear or if the AirTag speaker has been tampered with.
- Redefine unwanted tracking warning logic: Apple’s Unwanted Tracking Warning System uses complex logic to determine how to notify you. Apple plans to update the Unwanted Tracking Alert system so that it alerts the user earlier that an AirTag or Where’s Unknown network accessory is following the same path.
- Changing the sound of the AirTag: currently, the iOS user who receives an unwanted tracking warning can play a sound to try to locate the unknown AirTag. Apple will modify the sequence of sounds to make them louder and make it easier to find unknown AirTags.
You must log in to post a comment.