Apple announces 2022 App Store Awards winners.

Apps of the Year at the App Store Awards 2022.

BeReal.

The first winning application of the year is BeReal for iPhone, the social network of the moment, which has even managed to unseat TikTok from its throne. So much so that even the ByteDance company has copied it with TikTok Now, its official alternative. It’s completely free.

GoodNotes.

The iPad app of the year is GoodNotes 5, a note-taking app designed for drawing and organizing documents that integrates seamlessly with Apple Pencil.

It allows you to create drawings and graphics in a minimalist and easy-to-use interface and easily manage documents. It’s free.

MacFamilyTree.

The next award-winning application is MacFamilyTree for Mac. It is a specific application for the world of genealogy that allows you to create family trees and minimalist tables using complete software perfectly adapted to Mac.

You can create family trees, view 3D animations, and even create statistical maps. At the time of writing this article, the application costs 41.99 euros.

ViX.

For Apple TV, the app of the year was ViX. It is totally free and allows you to watch on-demand channels, live sports and news 24 hours a day. All this in Spanish. The app is free.

Gentle Streak.

For the Apple Watch, we turned to the sports app Gentler Streak. It is not only for exercise and fitness, but also for daily well-being and healthy living. The key to this free app is that it has a great design in both the Apple Watch version and the smartphone version.

The best games of the App Store Awards 2022.

Here are the winners in each category of the best games of 2022. Apple picks a game for each of its devices, so we’ve got plenty of winners. Apple doesn’t make many games, but it was inevitable that some titles would be at the top of the Apple Store.

Apex Legends Mobile.

In the case of the iPhone, the game of the year was Apex Legends Mobile, the popular PC shooter that made the leap to the small screen. The game is free to play, but includes in-app purchases.

Moncage.

For the iPad, the game that takes home the award of the year is XD Network’s Moncage. It is a very impressive 3D vision puzzle title that features minimalism and design and is priced at €4.99.

registration.

For the Mac, the winner is Incryption, a very spooky card game distributed by Devolver Digital. An enigmatic story whose plot practically breaks the fourth wall and leaves you wondering for a while. It costs €23.99.

The son.

You can also play on Apple TV, and Apple’s pick for this year is El Hijo by HandyGames. A relatively simple game with a minimalist aesthetic that mixes beautiful landscapes with simple platforming mechanics. It costs €9.99.

Wylde Flowers.

Apple wanted to pay tribute to its gaming service and has chosen Wylde Flowers as Game of the Year. A resource management title that links to other titles like Animal Crossing and offers a relaxing experience.

League of Legends.

The Chinese game of the year was League of Legends, which, as the name suggests, is a kind of League of Legends team management or training game.

Apps with great cultural impact at the App Store Awards 2022.

In addition to the awards that are regularly given to apps and games on the Apple platform, this year the App Store editors have highlighted five other high-impact apps. Apple claims that each of them “It has had a lasting impact on people’s lives and has influenced the culture.”

How We Feel.

It is an app by Ben Silbermann, co-founder of Pinterest, created in collaboration with a scientific team led by Dr. Marc Brackett, from the Center for Emotional Intelligence at Yale University.

“The app tries to control your feelings”, said Dr. Brackett. This app tracks feelings and helps people see patterns in their mental well-being.

Dot’s Home.

A game about systemic housing inequities and the resulting impact on communities of color in a science fiction setting. The game is completely free.

Widget Locket Widget.

Allows you to send live images to friends and family, you can receive and send photos of other members of your circle without the pressure of traditional social networks.

waterflame.

An app that makes drinking water fun. A modern and minimalist design that uses a flame to encourage us to drink water every day.

Inua A Story in Ice and Time.

It transports the user to famous historical events related to Inuit Eskimo culture through minimalist illustrations. With a cost of €3.99

In recognition of the impact of the winning development teams, each team will receive a physical award inspired by the blue App Store icon. This handcrafted award features the App Store logo etched into the 100% recycled aluminum used in the manufacture of Apple products and the winner’s name etched on the reverse side.

Apple hasn’t revealed when winners will receive their prizes, but in previous years they have come about a week after the announcement.

This is a guide to apps that we will certainly enjoy on our various devices, and it shows us what apps are capable of when their development teams push the limits.