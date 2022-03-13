Apple and the profitability of its sustainable policies

October 13, 2020, 1:00 p.m. (Pacific time in the US), someone presses the Play button and a new Apple presentation begins, that of the iPhone 12 in all its variants. An expected event (especially after the delay that caused it to not be able to appear in September). The new iteration of the Apple smartphone did not disappoint, which recovered part of the iconic design of the iPhone 5, with a redesign that is maintained in the current generation.

However, the company made an announcement that did not go unnoticed, and of which a few notes had already been leaked days before: Apple would stop including charger and headphones with each new iPhone. A measure that, at first, seemed to be aimed exclusively at the new generation, but shortly after we discovered that, in reality, it extended to all the company’s smartphones. The controversy, as you will remember or, if not, as you can imagine, was not small.

The reason given by Apple for this change, which was later adopted by other manufacturers, was The sustainability. Removing those components would result in less waste, plus the phone’s packaging would be smaller. A measure with which those from Cupertino showed their commitment to the planet and in the fight against the certain and pressing problem of electronic waste, a problem against which it is urgent to find solutions.

However, the problem, and we have already raised it here, was that yes, it seemed a measure taken “thinking green”, but not so much in the green of the treetops, as in that of dollar bills, another shade of green that is usually very, very present in the decision-making of companies. We already told it then, Apple could be saving, on average, about 44 dollars for each iPhone soldand if we multiply that amount by the sales of the last year and a half, we can see that we are talking about a lot of money.

We also argued, at that time, that Apple had a very, very simple way to show that this measure was taken exclusively for sustainability: reduce the price of new iPhones, in line with savings what it meant for the company to stop delivering charger and EarPods with each phone. In this way, more than any other, they would have been able to demonstrate what shade of green is the one that motivated that decision.

Needless to say, the price of the iPhone did not see this measure reflected., which also had to face actions by certain countries, such as France or Brazil, which opposed the sale of the iPhone without a charger. Just a few months ago, Apple faced a new lawsuit in this regard, in this case in China, where it would also be prioritizing its wireless charging options over wired ones, which means a higher cost for users.

And what happened in the end? Well, she won the green dollar, as we can read in Gizchina, where they tell us that Apple would have entered an extra 6,500 million dollars with this measurean amount to which others would have to be added 293.4 million dollars that users would have spent on buying the accessories that, until the arrival of the iPhone 12, were included with each device. If we add up, it’s almost 6,800 million dollars.

For some time now, in each Apple presentation we are told about some measure adopted in favor of the environment, and many of them are great, and can serve to raise awareness. However, adopting a measure to improve the income statement calls into question, for many, the ecological conscience that the company sells to us. Apple should have given up that extra profit margin to show that it was thinking green… tree green, I mean. Now, with these numbers, that doubts and criticism swirl around those from Cupertino is the most understandable thing in the world.