Apple and the difficult relationship with China: one country, two strategies

The relationship between and it is certainly one of the most complex in the mobile industry, and the reasons are many. On the one hand there is the simple commercial aspect of this link, with the Cupertino house that it absolutely does not want to lose access to the luscious internal market Chinese and the same local companies that certainly do not want question the rich supply contracts that only Apple can guarantee for extremely high volumes of products.

On the other hand, however, there is the question linked to all aspects political and social that come into play when a US company interacts with the Chinese government. Not only is there a chance to become a scapegoat in the midst of an eventual geopolitical confrontation – a bit like what happened a few years ago – but they are all there too those issues that often embarrass the Cupertino housesuch as the need to bow to government control imposed by China, which strongly contrasts with all the commitments put in place by the company to protect the privacy of its international users. In short, it is really a complicated relationship but, at the same time, impossible to interrupt, which is why Apple is implementing profound internal changes that allow it to keep its foot in two shoes. To paraphrase one of China’s most famous formulas of the last century, it seems that Apple is studying two strategies for one interfacing with the Beijing giant in a different way based on the aspect it intends to maximize.

APPLE’S DOUBLE STRATEGY WITH CHINA