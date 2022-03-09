Apple and the astronomical price of the Thunderbolt 4 cable: the heir to the € 25 cloth?

We could be ahead of the new Apple hit which takes up the reins of the previous one, the 25-euro screen cleaning cloth that held court for weeks after the event last October. Yesterday’s Peek Performance from which Mac Studio and Studio Display came out (the latter product, which, moreover, can be ordered with the nanotexture finish to be cleaned with the 25 euro cloth) has delivered a new accessory, a exorbitantly priced 3-meter Thunderbolt 4 cable. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M The cable that Apple offers as an accessory for a multitude of devices, including the new Studio Display, is clearly at the top under the technical profile: Supports DisplayPort (HBR3) video peripherals and charging up to 100W, transfers data via Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 up to 40Gbps, via USB 3.1 Gen 2 up to 10Gbps, and has a black braided coating in so as to wrap without creating tangles. “You can use it – writes Apple – to connect a Mac with a Thunderbolt 3 or Thunderbolt 4 port to Thunderbolt (USB ‑ C) and USB devices and monitors, such as Studio Display, Pro Display XDR, docks and external drives. “





It also allows you to make a serial connection that includes up to six Thunderbolt 3 devices and among the main features Apple indicates one curiousi.e. the presence of the Thunderbolt logo “to distinguish this cable from the others”. All for a price that will give more than a few chills: 179 euros in Italybut there is also a variant that is almost half the length (1.8 meters) that costs euros just 149. The latter is not yet available for purchase but has certain times: first deliveries on March 18 for those who order today, collections in the store starting from Friday 25. For the 3-meter variant and 179 euros, instead, of there are no times yet.

ALTERNATIVES OF EQUAL QUALITY?

Read more Apple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach Who would like to spend less of the figures Apple is asking for, it has alternatives of equal quality, as long as you don’t exactly need a 3-meter Thunderbolt 4. The best-known brands stop at 2 meters, therefore Apple actually offers the only product on the market that goes that far. The standard is rather recent, so it is likely that cables as long as that of the Apple will arrive in some time. If you want it now, however, the option offered by Apple is not the best, it simply is the only one. In case instead two meters were enough, the quality alternatives to Apple’s Thunderbolt 4 from 1.8 meters and 149 euros are not lacking and cost even less than half: here are some examples from established brands such as Belkin, CalDigit and Cable Matters.

