Apple and Samsung grow in North America amid smartphone market slump

While the global smartphone market is experiencing a period of decline, apple and Samsung were able to grow in North America during the second quarter of this year.
The numbers were released by Canalys, and they show that the scenario is still challenging in a developed country like the United States. This is because there is high inflation, a drop in consumer confidence and an economic slowdown caused by high interest rates.
Even so, the Apple managed to increase its market share by 3% when we compare the second quarter with the same period last year. The company’s share also grew from 48% to 52%, with the iPhone 13 being largely responsible for this, which sold above expectations.
Samsung, on the other hand, doesn’t have much to complain about, as the Korean grew 4% and saw its market share rise from 23% in 2021 to 26% in 2022.
The Galaxy S22 family – mainly the S22 Ultra – is largely responsible for the brand’s good performance in the premium market. The Galaxy A33 and A53 stood out in the mid-range segment.
Motorola received the bronze medal on the podium and the brand had an annual growth of 1%, bringing its share to 9%. TCL, on the other hand, dropped considerably, while Google had a 230% jump with sales of the Pixel 6 line.
As we can see above, all three variants of the iPhone 13 range are among the best-selling smartphones in the second quarter of this year, but Canalys’ forecasts are not encouraging for the premium market.
This is because the consumer who buys devices in the range of US$ 250 to US$ 600 is migrating to cheaper options and this justifies the good performance of the Galaxy A13 and Moto G Power (2022).
Forecasts for the second half of 2022 are that demand will continue to decline and companies will invest heavily in marketing to increase their sales rather than launching more and more new products.