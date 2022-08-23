Apple and Samsung grow in North America amid smartphone market slump

While the global smartphone is experiencing a period of decline, and Samsung were able to grow in during the second quarter of this year.

The numbers were released by Canalys, and they show that the scenario is still challenging in a developed country like the United States. This is because there is high inflation, a drop in consumer confidence and an economic slowdown caused by high interest rates.

Even so, the Apple managed to increase its market share by 3% when we compare the second quarter with the same period last year. The company’s share also grew from 48% to 52%, with the iPhone 13 being largely responsible for this, which sold above expectations.