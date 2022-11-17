Apple and MLS announce Season Pass date.

- Advertisement -

The famous apple company, Apple and Major League Soccer today announced that the MLS Season Pass will launch on February 1, 2023 and will be available to fans in more than 100 countries and regions.

The MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app and can be used on Apple devices, smart TVs, consoles, set-top boxes, smart TVs, Playstation, Xbox, set-top boxes like Comcast Xfinity and more.

The show can also be viewed in a web browser at tv.apple.com, and the Apple TV app will be available next year on Windows PCs. However, there are no plans for an Android app.

Apple and MLS: general match details.

- Advertisement -

Each match will be accompanied by a report before and after it, and on match days the service will also offer a live broadcast.

After the match, the matches will be available on demand and there will also be other content, such as Highlight packs.

The cast of the television crew and other details of the production have not yet been made public. The full MLS season schedule will be announced in mid-December.

In order to offer spectators the best possible experience, most matches will take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting at 7:30 p.m. local time. The pre-show starts half an hour earlier.

Broadcast languages.

- Advertisement -

The matches will be broadcast simultaneously in English and Spanish, with broadcast teams dedicated to each language.

The local club radio show will also be available as an audio option in the TV app. Not to mention that, the Canadian team’s matches will also be broadcast in French.

“There is no more perfect time to launch the MLS Season Pass, right after the most spectacular MLS Cup in history and when MLS is the fastest growing soccer league in the world,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services. “We are counting down to February 2023, when fans around the world will be able to enjoy the MLS Season Pass on billions of devices without a blackout.”

- Advertisement -

The fact that there are no blackouts is very attractive for football fans, since local matches are not blocked.

All subscribers can see “all the matches of the MLS regular season, all the playoffs and the League Cup live.”

“We are excited to be able to offer our fans a new home for all MLS games with MLS Season Pass, as well as a wealth of league and club content you won’t find anywhere else,” said the MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

“We have the most committed and passionate sports fans,” Garber continued, “and now with the MLS Season Pass, they can watch every game wherever they are.”

Subscription costs.

Apple and Major League Soccer have signed a 10-year collaboration agreement. All 29 MLS clubs will receive a different colored Apple TV sticker to celebrate the deal.

Starting February 1, 2023, fans will be able to subscribe to the series for $14.99 per month or $99 per season through the Apple TV app.

Current Apple TV+ subscribers can add the MLS Season Pass to their subscription for $12.99 per month or $79 per season.

The season pass includes all the games of the MLS regular season, the playoffs and the League Cup, without interruptions. It will also include the subscription to Apple TV + MLS.

According to Apple, the MLS Season Pass will make MLS accessible to a much broader global audience.

Like TV+, the MLS Season Pass can be shared with up to six people through Family Sharing. Customers can unsubscribe and resubscribe at any time.

The 2023 MLS regular season kicks off on February 25, when 2022 MLS Cup champion Los Angeles FC takes on the LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

All the games of the first weekend can be seen for free through the Apple TV application.

Apple will pay at least $250 million a year for broadcast rights, with additional revenue going to the league if subscriber targets are met.