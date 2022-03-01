Apple and Holland, Cupertino’s response to the fines

Apple has received five fines in recent weeks from the Dutch Consumer and Markets Authority. In the eye of the storm there is, once more (see Epic Games case) the management of in-app paymentsand in particular that relating to dating apps, for which Apple was requested to provide an alternative route to the App Store – a channel through which it receives commissions on every single transaction.

The 50 million penalties are not so much at stakewhich are an easy figure for a giant like Apple to absorb, but the principle linked to the management of the App Store (and payments in particular), which is under attack on several fronts. The current model is a central element in the Cupertino chessboard, and therefore any step backwards can lead to important consequences, create weaknesses and openings that could then be exploited globally, in a sort of domino effect. Read: Apple Says iOS 15 Adoption Lower …

For this reason the bitten apple holds the point, and according to what has been learned from AppleInsider in a letter sent to the Dutch authorities he rejected the accusations, arguing that the current way of operating is already compliant with the law. Specifically, Apple explains how requesting a different binary file from dating apps wishing to implement a third-party payment method does not constitute a complex modification for developers, and is therefore not a hindrance capable of canceling the the fact that the company’s work does not go beyond the margins of Dutch legislation.

APPLE IS SAFE: IT IS RESPECTING THE RULES

The point is that Cupertino has conceived the App Store from its origins as an experience governed by fundamental rules that are applied to all developers and apps, regardless of country. The solution linked to sending a second binary file containing the app code dedicated to the Dutch market, therefore, would allow to maintain these principles firmly and at the same time to satisfy the requests of the authorities: To ensure the best experience for users, Apple does not manage multiple versions of the ‌App Store‌, there is only one store with many different windows. This proved to be an incredible opportunity for developers. […]

[L’invio di un secondo file binario] it is a simple prerequisite that guarantees Apple to comply with its legal obligations in the Netherlands and at the same time to maintain its standard terms and conditions in the rest of the world.

FREE STORE IN FREE STATE