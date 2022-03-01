Tech GiantsApple

Apple and Holland, Cupertino’s response to the fines

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Apple has received five fines in recent weeks from the Dutch Consumer and Markets Authority. In the eye of the storm there is, once more (see Epic Games case) the management of in-app paymentsand in particular that relating to dating apps, for which Apple was requested to provide an alternative route to the App Store – a channel through which it receives commissions on every single transaction.

The 50 million penalties are not so much at stakewhich are an easy figure for a giant like Apple to absorb, but the principle linked to the management of the App Store (and payments in particular), which is under attack on several fronts. The current model is a central element in the Cupertino chessboard, and therefore any step backwards can lead to important consequences, create weaknesses and openings that could then be exploited globally, in a sort of domino effect.

Read:

Apple Says iOS 15 Adoption Lower …

For this reason the bitten apple holds the point, and according to what has been learned from AppleInsider in a letter sent to the Dutch authorities he rejected the accusations, arguing that the current way of operating is already compliant with the law.

Specifically, Apple explains how requesting a different binary file from dating apps wishing to implement a third-party payment method does not constitute a complex modification for developers, and is therefore not a hindrance capable of canceling the the fact that the company’s work does not go beyond the margins of Dutch legislation.

APPLE IS SAFE: IT IS RESPECTING THE RULES

The point is that Cupertino has conceived the App Store from its origins as an experience governed by fundamental rules that are applied to all developers and apps, regardless of country. The solution linked to sending a second binary file containing the app code dedicated to the Dutch market, therefore, would allow to maintain these principles firmly and at the same time to satisfy the requests of the authorities:

To ensure the best experience for users, Apple does not manage multiple versions of the ‌App Store‌, there is only one store with many different windows. This proved to be an incredible opportunity for developers. […]
[L’invio di un secondo file binario] it is a simple prerequisite that guarantees Apple to comply with its legal obligations in the Netherlands and at the same time to maintain its standard terms and conditions in the rest of the world.

FREE STORE IN FREE STATE

According to Apple, developers should make “minor technical changes“to the track of the already existing app, and to demonstrate that it is not a prohibitive practice, he cited the cases of some apps created by Match Group that have different tracks for different national showcases, such as” Our Time “and” Match ” .

Apple is simply asking the developers to keep the original binary outside the Dutch showcase. Cupertino therefore has an interest in maintaining certain concessions as exclusive to the Dutch horizon, for obvious reasons. The Dutch Consumers and Markets Authority was dissatisfied with the changes, believing that they introduced unwarranted complications and barriers. We’ll see if Apple’s response will be deemed satisfactory at this round, or if the clash is destined to have new chapters.

Read:

Apple develops an iPad Pro with MagSafe

Previous articleBored with the web look of Gmail? So you can give it a more personal touch
Abraham

Related articles

Apple

Apple and Holland, Cupertino’s response to the fines

Apple has received five fines in recent weeks from the Dutch Consumer and Markets Authority. In the eye...
Tech News

Bored with the web look of Gmail? So you can give it a more personal touch

Although Google tries quite hard, it must be said, over time you may get tired of the...
Apps

Instagram will remove the IGTV app

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
5G News

Apple could launch the new iPhone SE 2022 this month

Anticipated and expected for months, it seems that the arrival of the new iPhone SE 2022 is already...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.