Apple and BOE, peace for the displays of the iPhone 14: it will provide 5%

The relationship between Apple and the BOE has not been smooth sailing so fara Chinese display manufacturer that has entered the “circle” of iPhone by with iPhone 12. But it seems to be well on its way to a happy ending. The first signs came a couple of weeks ago, when following a report from Asia we talked about the peace made between the two, after the unpleasant affair with the displays for the iPhone 13 of which Boe had changed the specifications to overcome production difficulties without saying anything to Apple.

The reaction of the leaders of Cupertino was not long in coming, resembling – let’s imagine – a “we don’t want to hear about Boe anymore”. Then the time and perhaps the difficulties in finding enough components and at reasonable prices in an extremely complex period like the current one, they have led Apple to a softer and softer position, of opening when some BOE executives – they told the rumors at the end of June – would have headed to Apple Park for further explain your version of events.

Now a voice from China says that Boe would be included in the list of suppliers, indirectly confirming that the explanations provided by Boe during the last meeting in Cupertino may have convinced Apple. The Chinese manufacturer would be involved in the “basic” iPhone 14 projectto which it would provide the 6.1-inch OLED panel.

According to estimates, in 2022, Apple will need 90 million OLED displays for iPhone 14, 60 of which will be provided by Samsung Display, 25 by LG Display and the remaining 5 million from BOE.

In the cover image iPhone 13.

