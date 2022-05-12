Apple and Aramco, it’s head to head: boom in the oil market, down the tech

Between Apple And Saudi Aramco it’s a heads up to be there most valuable company in the world. The Cupertino-based company, despite the excellent fiscal results of the last quarter, has been affected in recent months by the crisis of components and inflationary growth which has limited the demand for tech stocks, and at the same time the state-owned oil company of Saudi Arabia has benefited from the increase in the price of oil. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M The fact is that Apple’s 3 trillion capitalization last January seems really far away:

The two graphs show how the situation for the two giants is diametrically opposite, albeit linked by a subtle fil rouge (read the Ukrainian conflict). Translating Saudi riyals into dollars, the current situation is as follows: Apple capitalization: 2.37 trillion

Aramco capitalization: 2.36 trillion Until yesterday the situation was reversed, that is, Saudi Aramco was the most valuable company on the world market with 2.43 trillion capitalization, today the ranking has changed again, with the Californian company returning to the top step of the podium having regained a few percentage points on the stock market. At this very moment one Apple share is worth $ 146.50. Since the beginning of the year AAPL has lost 19.51%, while Aramco shares score a + 24.19% (keep in mind that when Apple was worth 3 trillion, Aramco was worth "just" 2).

A NEW MARKET ON THE HORIZON