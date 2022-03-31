Apple also opens up to payments outside the App Store for Netflix, Spotify and others

After the move of Google with which the Mountain View house began to open up to payments outside the Play Store for a small selection of apps, even Apple has taken a step in this direction. Over the last few hours, in fact, the Cupertino house has updated a page of its developer portal in which it is officially given the opportunity to a category of applications, to insert a link within the app that provides direct access to the developer’s site for make purchases and manage your account outside the App Store .

APPLE OPENS TO EXTERNAL PAYMENTS

The turning point also comes following the repeated fines collected by Apple in recent days due to the dispute underway in the Netherlands – we have reached 50 million euros – even if in that case the dispute revolves around a category of applications that do not enjoys – at the moment – the new policies, that is, those of encounters.

The new support page, in fact, indicates that at the moment this it will only be possible for applications that fall into the category of readerthat is, those that allow access to reading content Such as music, videos, magazines, newspapers, books and the like. This means that the green light will allow services such as Spotify, Netflix and many others to finally integrate an alternative payment system that will take place outside the App Store.

Over the years, several companies have contested the monopoly of app payments on iOS, as Apple gets a 15-30% share (under specific conditions) on every transaction made. This prevents on the one hand from being able to reduce the cost of the various subscriptions – since the share withheld by Apple must always be considered – and on the other hand opens up to unfair competition scenarios as the services offered by the Cupertino house – such as Apple Music, TV + and others – are not subject to these deductions, so they can enjoy 100% of the revenues generated.