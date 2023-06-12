Apple already working on a cheaper viewer than Vision Pro

The Apple viewer made official at WWDC will not be cheap. We had been prepared by the numerous rumors on the eve, Apple confirmed it during last week’s event: at the time of launch, i.e. in 2024, they will need $3,500 to take one home. Everyone has their own opinion on whether or not Vision Pro is worth that money, and in any case it will be difficult to say until you can try it for more than the half hour that Apple has allowed those present at Apple Park, but it is there is no doubt that a cheaper variant will be needed for the “numbers”.

No doubt it will come. The suggests it logic (the one just presented is called Vision Pro…) and the former suggest it rumorwith Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman already teasing something in his Power On newsletter. “Apple is already working on a cheaper variant of the headset that will help sell more units,” he writes, underlining that it is no small challenge for Cupertino.

Choosing what to keep and what to give up in Vision Pro to pull the list price down is not simple, simply because billions of dollars have been invested in the project of the first viewer and despite the exorbitant selling price Apple would almost struggle to make money. Gurman writes that about $15 billion would be invested in Vision Pro, so the $3,500 list equates to little or no margin. How to reduce costs then?