Apple already thinks about the OLED screen, when will they reach the iPad and MacBook?

One of the hardware changes that Manzana has to tackle in the short term is that of the screens of its tablets and laptops. It is true that some models already integrate micro-LED panels, but this is insufficient considering what the competition already offers. For this reason, it seems that the Cupertino company already has in mind to make the leap to OLEDs.

Although the image quality that Apple offers in its products is not bad, far from it, there is a noticeable delay compared to those offered by companies such as Samsung or Lenovo. These already have several products with panels OLED that offer important improvements compared to other technologies such as superior image quality and very moderate consumption.

This obviously hides some ghosting (or image persistence) problems that are detected in options that are not of the best quality. The fact is that the advantages outweigh the problems, so the logical thing is to opt for the use of OLED has all the sense of the world and Apple seems to intend to go down this road.

When will OLED screens arrive at Apple

Although it seems clear that the change must be made as soon as possible, it is already known that things in the firm led by Tim Cook have their own rhythm. So much so, that it has been indicated in the source of the information that it will be in 2024 when the first Apple laptops and tablets would include this top of panels. The reasons are to complete the relevant tests and, also, to make all the necessary adjustments to get the right prices so that the profits are as expected. What is usually called not to stitch without thread.

In addition, it has also been indicated that the first devices to receive the screens we are talking about would be a MacBook Air 13 inches and, in addition, the iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 would be the chosen tablets. And, this fits perfectly with what is expected in terms of the launches that the North American firm will carry out if the usual cadence is maintained.

unsplash

How will the panels be chosen?

Taking into account that these will coexist with the mini-LEDs in the Apple portfolio, something unusual, but not impossible, everything indicates that the most viable option is the LTPO which, among other things, offers excellent quality due to the fact that it has two layers that ensure good image quality and precision (both are RGB, so we are talking about high precision). Besides, these components allow frequencies up to 120Hzso they would be far superior to what the company’s MacBook and iPad screens currently allow.

Obviously these are good newssince the delay in the arrival of the OLED screens that Apple carries is important, but if the published dates are maintained, It doesn’t seem like the company is under a lot of stress. for making the leap imminently.

>