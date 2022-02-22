Apple already manufactures the iPhone 14 Pro with a surprising new design

There had been some rumors regarding a possible delay in the new range of Apple phones that will be launched this year, but it seems that this will not happen. According to new information that has become known, the company has already finished the design of the most powerful model that it will put on the market, the iPhone 14 Pro.

So much so, that the data that have been published indicate that has been sent to production all the information so that the production of the long-awaited terminal begins, which, by the way, will be manufactured by Foxconn which comes to correct those who indicated that there was a change in the manufacturer for Apple’s high-end terminal (there was speculation about the jump to Luxshare, which will not take place, but which will be in charge of physically creating the rest of non-high-end models).

Therefore, it seems quite clear that the Tim Cook-led firm maintains the usual deadlines in which the phones are sent to production in February to have an adequate supply when the device goes on sale. And when would this be? Well, if at Apple they keep their times, as it seems, the presentation will be in the month of September and the shipment to the stores in October. Come on, a classic… In this way, if you are thinking of renewing your terminal for the iPhone 14 Pro, you can now start with the corresponding savings calendar.

What’s new in the design of the iPhone 14 Pro

Apparently this generation will be one of those that has a very important aesthetic change, since among other things the thickness will be increased of the device with a clear objective: that the main camera does not protrude excessively, something that may be a success, but it remains to be seen how this affects usability if it is confirmed Apart, goodbye to the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro, which will be replaced by a hole in the upper central area (there is speculation about the possible inclusion of a second one for the gentlemen, but this seems quite strange).

On the other hand, it is also noted that there will be new developments in the chassis of the terminal, which will be manufactured in titanium to get two things. The first would be a significant increase in the resistancewhich is always positive, while the second is that the weight would be reduced…which would be another piece of good news. This would be excellent news and, if it happens, it would be an advance that would become a differential (but it would be necessary to see if this means a higher price…).

We will have to wait for the folding

By the way, there are many rumors that there will be a terminal folding among the iPhone 14, but apparently in the end this will not be the case and it will be necessary wait a bit moresince Apple would have decided that there is no technology mature enough to do this with good levels of quality.

