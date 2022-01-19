Apple already has the solution to the Safari bug ready.

It was recently revealed that a vulnerability had been found in Safari. This bug, which is still active, allows any website to know user information about the last web pages visited or even the image associated with their Google account. This is a real problem for the privacy and security of those who use Safari. But nevertheless Apple seems to already have the solution although we will have to wait a bit to be able to implement it.
There is already a solution for the Safari bug, although we have to wait for the updates of the operating systems
Last Sunday it was announced that a bug had been detected in the Safari browser. It looks like Apple I had misimplemented the IndexedDB API in Safari 15. The bug would allow any website to track a browser’s Internet activity and potentially determine a user’s identity.
That is a big mistake security and privacy in a company that always presumes that these values are a priority for them. Although echoing this latest news, it is noted that the American company is involved in it. In just 3 days the solution for this bug has been discovered. That at least is what is handled in GitHub forums.