Apple already has a presentation date for its virtual reality glasses

- Advertisement -

’s upcoming WWDC23 is one of the most important events of the year. Mainly because it will be where Apple will surely present its first smart . And now, through a press release, Apple has just announced that its next developer conference will take place on June 5. In this way, we will see iOS 17, iPadOS 16, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS 17… And most importantly: its long-awaited Apple Reality Pro, the first smart glasses from the company with the bitten apple and that will feature mixed reality (reality augmented and virtual reality). As the manufacturer has indicated in the press release: “WWDC is one of our favorite times of the year at Apple because it is an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the world who make this community so extraordinary. WWDC23 will be the most big and exciting so far, and we can” I hope to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!” Apple Glass will be unveiled on June 5th Apple’s annual Developer Conference is often very focused on software, but this year they will take the opportunity to present their new mixed reality smart glasses. This is not the first time we have told you about this equipment. For example, the Apple Glass, which could be called Apple Reality XR, will have support for the iPhone, for so you can use them more comfortably and without having to connect them to a Mac. In addition, they are expected to have microLED lenses to guarantee an image experience up to the most demanding standards. But, we are very afraid that it will be a daunting task to get hold of one of the first smart glasses from Apple. To begin with, the model that they are going to show at WWDC23 will surely be a prototype, not a finished unit. So, surely until the end of the year they will not launch the product on the market. And it should be remembered that it will be a very limited first run, since the company is going to launch this first generation at a price of $3,000. So, most likely, this gadget will not leave the United States. But don’t worry, since the next generation of Apple smart glasses, which is expected to arrive in three different versions, will be priced more in line with the market. Of course, until 2024, at least, we will not see this new gadget in action, so we will have to be patient. >