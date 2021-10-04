Apple already has a date for the official arrival of the Watch Series 7 to stores

Apple finally shares the moment when the new generation of its smartwatches will officially hit stores. During its presentation, in mid-September, Apple limited itself to saying that it would arrive throughout this fall, but luckily, the wait will come to an end very soon.

According to the company statement, The new Apple Watch Series 7 will officially debut on October 15 internationally, although those interested may pre-order them a week before, on October 8.



As attributes, Apple points out that the new generation of smart watches has a larger and more advanced screen. We noted at the time that the size of the screen grows 20% compared to the previous generation.

Now, regarding design, they add that:

The Apple Watch Series 7’s design is refined with smoother, rounded corners, and the display has a unique refractive edge that makes the full-screen watch faces and apps appear to connect seamlessly with the curvature of the case.

As we mentioned earlier, these devices will be larger, where in this new generation, users will be able to choose between the 41 mm or 45 mm version, being also the generation that also offers greater resistance to impacts and splashes.

In this regard, they indicate that:

It is the first Apple Watch to be IP6X certified for dust resistance and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating.

As we also knew, the new generation also has faster wireless charging. But in addition to the improvements, which will come practically at the hardware level, because at the system level, there are hardly any significant new features, there is also room for a greater degree of customization

In the choice you will be able to choose between five types of finishes in aluminum combined with the different strap styles. Do not forget that different titanium finishes will also come.

Logically, the higher the aspiration, the higher the price to pay. In this sense, Apple has already shared the official prices, at least for the United States, being another aspect that remained to be resolved.

Apple notes that the Apple Watch Series 7 will start at $ 399, the Apple Watch SE will start at $ 279, while the Apple Watch Series 3 will start at $ 199.

All the information is available in the official statement, such as images that more than one may have long teeth.

It is expected that the most notable developments at the system level will come in the next year.