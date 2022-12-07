Apple already allows you to be charged up to $10,000 for a simple app

We buy applications when we need to do something on our mobile. Photo editors, games and all kinds of tools that we find in the app catalogs at no cost. We can download them from the App Store or the Google Play Store and usually these applications have a price of around one or two euros. But this is going to change and we could have to pay a lot for one: Apple will allow charged up to $10,000 for an app you buy or download.

As we say, normally we do not pay more than two or three euros or even a few cents for applications that we buy or download for the mobile phone. Photo editors, children’s games, travel guides, map applications, IPTV applications and much more. We usually pay no more than five euros for this type of application, money for the developers in order to improve the app or in order to create new tools that can be useful to us… But now the rules change if you have an Apple mobile phone and you might have to pay more You are free to decide whether or not to pay for an app or to look for a cheaper alternative but an upgrade from the Apple App Store now it will make there be minimum prices when buying applications and there will also be maximum prices. New Apple prices Apple has announced through a statement in its company room that their prices will be much more flexible. The company launches a new pricing system compared to what already existed: normally we saw that prices used to jump by more than 50 cents, but now the jumps can be only $0.10 with this new regulation that developers can apply.

Depending on the price of the application we can go from 0.10 dollars to 0.10 dollars or from 0.50 dollars to 0.50 dollars, from dollar to dollar or from five dollars to five dollars. It will depend on the value of it that we can go up. Up to $9,999.99 for an application, how strange will it be that we are going to pay.

The prices would be like this, according to the table offered by those from Cupertino:

From $0.10 to $0.10 from $0.29 to $9.99

From $0.50 to $0.50 from $0.49 to $49.99

From $1 to $1 from $9.99 to $199.99

5 in 5 dollars from 4.99 to 499.99 dollars

10 by 10 dollars from 9.99 to 999.99 dollars

From 100 to 100 dollars from 99.99 to 9,999.99 dollars

In addition, as we see in the data and the table of Apple, the applications will allow 0.29 euros of cost that will make it cheaper than usual currently in payment applications. Although the maximum, as we can see, will be applications that can cost up to $10,000, although we do not know what type of game or tool could have this value and for which public it would be focused.

There will also be other changes, as the brand has announced: developers will be able to choose to raise or not raise prices in case of inflation or in the event that there are exchanges of a currency from one country to another and there are different prices.