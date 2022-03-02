Apple already allows testing iOS 15.4 with improvements in Face ID and new emojis

It hasn’t been long since the latest test version of the iPhone operating system became official, but the Cupertino company already has a new one available – which you can download and check if it works well and, obviously, also find out what’s new what includes-. This is the most important thing you will find in the iteration 15.4 of iOS and iPadOS.

One of the most relevant changes that have been included has to do with the use of FaceID. This has to do with being able to use this feature while having a face mask set, which is quite positive and something that was highly demanded by users. Of course, these options can only be used by those who have a iPhone 12 or 13, since the previous ones do not have the necessary hardware to achieve it. The way of working, in case you are wondering, is to focus the recognition process on the eyes and their surroundings, forgetting the rest.

Another of the great additions that is sure to be perfect for those who constantly use messaging applications such as WhatsApp, is that the number of emojis is increased. I know add no less than 37 new elements (of those fourteen are character specific). Some of the novelties are the elements that show a melted face or with a bitten lip – but there are others that are striking, such as beans or bubbles.

pixabay

Some more things coming to iOS 15.4

One of them is that the fusion tap to pay, which is not new, it is activated for the first time in this test version. Obviously, this is an option that can only be used with terminals that include NFC and the providers have a lot to say, since they have to provide the corresponding support.

It should be mentioned that iPadOS 15.4 includes an important new feature: support for the Universal control. This allows that with nothing more than a set of wireless mouse and keyboard you can control several Apple tablets or computers. It is very intuitive to use because the switching system is very intuitive and is already available in the latest versions of the macOS operating system.

If you want to try the new version of iOS or the operating system for the iPad, you can get it from the Apple developer center if you are a user who has access to the beta version of the software we are talking about. The truth is that the improvements that are included well worth knowing first hand.

