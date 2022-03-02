Tech NewsMobile

Apple already allows testing iOS 15.4 with improvements in Face ID and new emojis

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Apple already allows testing iOS 15.4 with improvements in Face ID and new emojis

It hasn’t been long since the latest test version of the iPhone operating system became official, but the Cupertino company already has a new one available – which you can download and check if it works well and, obviously, also find out what’s new what includes-. This is the most important thing you will find in the iteration 15.4 of iOS and iPadOS.

One of the most relevant changes that have been included has to do with the use of FaceID. This has to do with being able to use this feature while having a face mask set, which is quite positive and something that was highly demanded by users. Of course, these options can only be used by those who have a iPhone 12 or 13, since the previous ones do not have the necessary hardware to achieve it. The way of working, in case you are wondering, is to focus the recognition process on the eyes and their surroundings, forgetting the rest.

Read:

Google Play Store: 40 free Android apps, games and themes

Another of the great additions that is sure to be perfect for those who constantly use messaging applications such as WhatsApp, is that the number of emojis is increased. I know add no less than 37 new elements (of those fourteen are character specific). Some of the novelties are the elements that show a melted face or with a bitten lip – but there are others that are striking, such as beans or bubbles.

Girl using an iPhone
pixabay

Some more things coming to iOS 15.4

One of them is that the fusion tap to pay, which is not new, it is activated for the first time in this test version. Obviously, this is an option that can only be used with terminals that include NFC and the providers have a lot to say, since they have to provide the corresponding support.

It should be mentioned that iPadOS 15.4 includes an important new feature: support for the Universal control. This allows that with nothing more than a set of wireless mouse and keyboard you can control several Apple tablets or computers. It is very intuitive to use because the switching system is very intuitive and is already available in the latest versions of the macOS operating system.

If you want to try the new version of iOS or the operating system for the iPad, you can get it from the Apple developer center if you are a user who has access to the beta version of the software we are talking about. The truth is that the improvements that are included well worth knowing first hand.

Read:

How to check if your Facebook account has been exposed in the recent data breach

>

Previous articleHuawei renews its emblematic laptop to compete with the MacBook Air
Next articleApple confronts a myth: Fritz Lang’s Metropolis TV series is coming
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apple

Apple confronts a myth: Fritz Lang’s Metropolis TV series is coming

Apple does not hold back when it comes to enriching TV + with productions that involve comparison with...
Mobile

Apple already allows testing iOS 15.4 with improvements in Face ID and new emojis

It hasn't been long since the latest test version of the iPhone operating system became official, but...
Smart Gadgets

Huawei renews its emblematic laptop to compete with the MacBook Air

Yesterday we showed you all the news that the Asian manufacturer had brought to the largest telephony...
Tech News

Google and Apple also put pressure on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine

The big technology companies have initiated actions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. The position is...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.