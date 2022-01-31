Apple allows you to hide apps in the App Store to give limited access

Apple announced a change in the dynamics of the App Store that will make it easier to publish apps that we want to share with only a limited group of users.

While this system will require apps to go through a review process to request a link, it will allow you to use the store to publish apps that are not for public distribution.

Hidden apps to share with a limited group of users

While developers want the apps published on the App Store to reach the largest number of users, this is not always the goal. Sometimes apps are only intended to be shared by a group of users, such as a team for internal use.

Or they can be temporary apps for specific events, internal tests, as part of an educational program, etc. In that case, Apple now allows apps to be uploaded to the App Store, but remain hidden so they can only be accessed via links.

That is, they will not be listed in the App Store. If someone searches for that app, they won’t find it, and only people with the link will be able to download it to their device.

Publish your apps that are not suitable for public distribution as not listed on the App Store, visible only with a direct link. Unlisted apps do not appear in any App Store categories, recommendations, charts, search results, or other listings.

In order for the app to be hidden in the App Store, developers must ask Apple not to list it in the app store. Once Apple provides you with the link, you can share it with the group of users you want.

The developer must take into account that the app will be available to anyone who has the link, so they will have to take extra security measures, so that no user who has not been invited accesses the application.

Of course, these apps will have to go through review, as Apple wants to make sure they meet the requirements of the store.