Apple: All the products it will announce in 2022 according to Bloomberg

Apple is one of the companies that generates the most attention from users, and its keynotes Product presentations are followed by thousands of fans and the media.

Mark Gurman is a well-known Bloomberg journalist with a long track record of predicting upcoming Appl products.

Coinciding with the new year, Gurman has shared the news that we will see in 2022 by the apple company.

First, Gurman claims that the company will launch a iPad Pro with a new design that will debut wireless charging, which would be a novelty in Apple tablets. In addition, the company will also update its models iPad and iPad Air.

iPad (2021)

Of course, this year we will see the iPhone 14, of which it does not share any novelty, as well as a new iPhone SE with 5G.

Apple will also release three new Apple Watch models– A new affordable Apple Watch SE, a standard Apple Watch Series 8, and a new ruggedized Apple Watch for extreme sports athletes.

Apple Watch Series 7

As for computers, this year it will be launched a bigger iMac with Apple chip that will be placed above the 24-inch model. There will also be new versions of the Mac mini input range.

Gurman indicates that we will see the most important launch of MacBook Air in the product’s history, adding an M2 chip and a new design. We will also have new Macbook pro Y Mac Pro with Apple chips.

This year we will finally see some new AirPods Pro although, again, Gurman does not provide details about its novelties.

AirPods Pro

And we’ve saved the best for last, as 2022 will be the year Apple launches its first mixed virtual / augmented reality headset according to Gurman. This could be a new product category for the company that opens up new horizons.