Apple, all ready for a hot autumn: many products on the way (not just iPhone)

After WWDC 2022 dedicated mainly to the novelties of Apple operating systems, the next appointments with Apple products coincide with the announcements expected starting from autumn. iPhone 14, without a doubt, but not only. In the last few hours, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman took stock of the upcoming hardware news, providing a fairly detailed picture of the Expected exits between the end of the year and the first half of 2023. Four new iPhones, three Apple Watches, different Macs with M2 (and M3) chips, new iPads, HomePods, Apple TVs and AirPods Pro earphones: in summary, one of the most prolific and full of hardware news periods of the Cupertino house, according to forecasts provided by the authoritative source.
- iPhone: I arrive in the autumn now taken for granted, but the source takes the opportunity to summarize and confirm the main rumors about the new iPhone 14 range. Among the most significant aspects:
- A16 chip and always on display only on Pro and Pro Max models;
- Pro and Pro Max with 48MP main camera and double hole on the display to accommodate FaceID and front camera;
- non-pro iPhone 14 models with A15 chip;
- no iPhone 14 mini (there will be a base model with a 6.1 “screen and a Max model with a 6.7” screen);
- no USB-C port: even the iPhone 14 range will continue to use the Lightning connector; the switch to the USB-C port will take place no earlier than next year.
- iPad:
- during the year the two new iPad Pro with 11 and 12.9 “screen will arrive, both based on the M2 chip;
- Apple will also renew the entry level iPad with a new model equipped with A14 chip, 5G connectivity and USB-C;
- an iPad with a 14/15 “screen is also planned but we will have to wait at least next year if not 2024 too;
- Mac: Apple introduced two new M2-based MacBooks at the latest WWDC. Gurman anticipates that this chip and its variants will be used by the Cupertino house in a wide range of products including:
- Mac mini M2;
- Mac mini M2 Pro;
- MacBook Pro 16 and 14 with M2 Pro / M2 Max;
- Mac Pro with M2 Ultra / M2 Extreme;
- MacBook Air 13 and 15 “with M3 chip in 2023. The heir of the M2 would already be in development in view of the debut set for next year. Among the first products to benefit from it would be the MacBook Air.
- Watch: Three new Apple Watches will also arrive this fall. Alongside the base model there will also be a new SE and a rugged variant dedicated to those who practice ‘extreme’ sports. All will be equipped with the new S8 chip which will offer performance in line with the previous S7 and S6 chips. Only with the Apple Watch chip coming next year will there be a real breakthrough in performance. Apple is also expected to stop production of the Watch Series 3 this fall, replaced by the new SE.
- Apple TV: the new model is expected in the autumn and will be equipped with A14 chip and more RAM. The more gaming-oriented tvOS 16 features will benefit.
- HomePod: Apple is planning to launch a new HomePod, but likely not until next year. Size and performance will be similar to the original model launched in 2018, but will feature the S8 chip, new display and a multi-touch functionality.
- AirPods: the source also hints at a renewal of the AirPods earphone line, in particular with a new Pro model that will arrive on the market with a new chip and improved audio. However, Gurman does not indicate whether the launch will take place by the end of the year (as previously anticipated by the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo) or we will have to wait for the next one.