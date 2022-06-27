Apple, all ready for a hot autumn: many products on the way (not just iPhone)

After WWDC 2022 dedicated mainly to the novelties of Apple operating systems, the next appointments with Apple products coincide with the announcements expected starting from autumn. iPhone 14, without a doubt, but not only. In the last few hours, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman took stock of the upcoming hardware news, providing a fairly detailed picture of the Expected exits between the end of the year and the first half of 2023. Four new iPhones, three Apple Watches, different Macs with M2 (and M3) chips, new iPads, HomePods, Apple TVs and AirPods Pro earphones: in summary, one of the most prolific and full of hardware news periods of the Cupertino house, according to forecasts provided by the authoritative source.