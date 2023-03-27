Apple Alert! Employees panicking over the early release of Apple VR

- Advertisement -

According to several internal Apple employees, there is some concern and alarm due to the early launch that Apple AR/VR will have due to the operation and prices that the company will manage, at least this reports The New York Times.

Does Apple AR/VR have negative employee reviews?

In the first instance, the emotion blinded a large part of the community and workers due to the innovative arrival of an AR device. I agree though eight employees still at the company, as well as other former ones, told The New York Times that there is only skepticism about the device. This drastic turn of events represents a certain unparalleled concern for other company devices, at least internally and especially in view of its market launch. Well, on many occasions Apple was completely sure of what it offered.

Apparently, the first generation of the Headset is designed to continue to revolutionize with future devices with technological improvements. However, one of the main concerns of the employees is the high costs, around 3,000 dollars for the headset. As well as alerts for the operation because there are still not enough tests for the market launch.

- Advertisement -

There are enough employees who don’t trust the device enough, and there are still some concerning issues that may have to do with other devices in the company. This seems to indicate the reasons why Apple AR/VR has not gotten all the momentum from the company. At least not with the same intensity as other products.

After constant internal doubts, multiple employees of the company have decided to withdraw from the project due to not fully believing in the potential. Even during development, many employees have been fired after not reaching the standard of progress required. The discontent with the product has been such that it is rumored that it also reached the management of the company that they have also had their respective criticisms.

Apparently 100 of Apple’s top executives got a chance to take a look at the headset in a video presentation put together by chief designer Jony Ive at a corporate retreat about 5 years ago. The video showed the ability to reproduce and connect views from one person back and forth.

The imminent arrival of the AR/VR Headset

- Advertisement -

The medium The New York Times confirmed details about the Apple AR / VR. It seems that this product will have a carbon fiber frame, as well as a mounted battery, cameras that are fixed towards the outside, two 4K screens, among other built-in features. Among the materials, the “reality dial” stands out, which is used to transmit video in real time. It works quite well to increase or decrease this function.

The company seeks to bring the device to fruition in terms of video conferencing and other aspects such as virtual avatars. The main headset app is called “copresence”. The capacity of the device will be such that personalized high-resolution content from high-profile directors such as Jon Favreau can be added. At first glance, the device may be extremely similar to those of Meta, although Apple could present the Apple AR / VR with quite notable differences in functions.

The headset not only seeks to be a specialized article for users who want to improve the workflow or their recreational aspects. Apple AR will also be a great tool for artists, designers, and engineers, granting the ability to draw, edit, or manipulate some level of editing in three-dimensional space.

- Advertisement -

In addition, some apps for virtual video editing will be introduced through hand gestures. This medium will be one of the promising parts to attract companies and design departments. At the moment, employees think that the device should be delayed. But this does not prevent imminent manufacturing is arriving for June of this year.