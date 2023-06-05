Apple AI: Better than its headphones according to investors?

This change in focus is due to the substantial revenue and profit expectations associated with AI compared to headsets.
AI integration into headphones
While investors recognize the potential for Apple headsets to impact 3D interaction design and computer graphics, Kuo says its long-term success depends on its ability to integrate effectively with AI and computer-generated content. AI.
This integration is considered crucial to provide a unique and advanced user experience.
Investment opportunities in AI
Kuo points to Nvidia’s recent financial guidance, which beat expectations, as an indication of growing investor interest in AI.
AI is considered a growing field with great potential for profitability. As a result, investors are looking for investment opportunities in services similar to ChatGPT and other AI solutions.
This has led to a shift in investment focus, with AI overtaking headsets as an area of increased interest.
Future perspectives
Although WWDC could offer AI-related surprises, Kuo speculates that an official announcement of AI services or AI-generated content during the event would help maintain current investment sentiment in the field.
Also, if Apple sets higher hardware requirements for AI, this could lead to increased demand for hardware replacement, benefiting both the company and the vendors.