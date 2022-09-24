Apple agrees to negotiate with Australian Apple Store union

Recently embroiled in cases in which it has shown itself to be against the creation of unions by its employees, has agreed to with the retail union of the Apple Store. The multinational agreed to negotiate a new agreement after the union took the case to the Fair Work Commission, the Australian government’s labor body, demanding better wages and working conditions.

In the agreement proposed by Maçã, employees would receive more for their overtime hours worked after 8 pm – an improvement over the current 10 pm mark, but still far from the standard 6 pm time. Additionally, the company would secure a 2.8% salary increase for next year, followed by 2.6% in 2024 and 2025. - Advertisement - But the union has been pushing for brand employees to also have at least one weekend off a month and two consecutive days off when working on the weekend. The union also claims that permanent part-time employees are treated as temporary in the new agreement, receiving long-term work assignments and being required to work at the last minute.