Apple against plastic: repaired iPhones 12 do without it

Apple takes another step towards its goal of eliminating plastic from packaging altogether by 2025. According to colleagues at macrumors.com, citing a corporate document to which they would have had access, Apple took the plastic out of the box inside which travel the iPhone 12 passed by the Apple laboratories for one repair.

So far, a white paper package wrapped in plastic or plastic-derived film has been used, and is still used for all other models. Starting this week, iPhones 12 returned to customers in the US and other regions will travel in one paper package to make which bleach is not usedand is perhaps the reason why it is Brown, 100% plastic free. The new packaging would also have received the away from Forest Stewardship Council, international non-profit organization that has certified the new box as a “friend” of the environment.

Inside the note, Apple explained how the novelty fits into the steps to get to eliminate plastic from all packaging by 2025. Last April, shortly after the 2021 report on the sustainability of the supply chain, the Apple released theEnvironmental Progress Report 2022which, among other things, has shown that since 2015 Apple reduced by 75% the use of plastic for packaging.

We do not know whether the new packaging plastic free for the iPhone 12 it will also pass through Italy, but if you see one of an unusual one Brown colorwell know that most likely it is that.

