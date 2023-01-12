Apple, again, moves away from Steve Jobs... but this time with laptops

Since Steve Jobs left Apple, the company has taken an important turn in the decisions that have to do with its products. They have gone from going down a very personal -and recognizable- path, to keep an eye on market trends and as far as possible, to adapt to them. And, this, it seems that it can happen with its range of laptops MacBook.

The truth is that what we say was very clear when Apple decided to launch very large screen phones and, furthermore, he finally decided to launch his own stylus on the market (and, all this, after very harshly criticizing Samsung’s Galaxy Note, for example). The fact is that the screen of the firm’s laptops may be the next step when it comes to going against what Steve Jobs did not like at the time.

News on the screens of Apple MacBook

Pending the arrival of OLED panels in 2024, according to the latest information, new data indicates that the Cupertino firm is seriously evaluating launch models that would have a touch screen. This, which would make the line that separates the MacBook with the iPad Pro even less visible, would have been something impractical in Jobs’s time. And of this, there is no doubt.

And what is the reason for saying this? Well, something as simple as some statements of the founder of Apple in the year 2010. To him, touch screens on laptops were “ergonomically terrible.” Even the current CEO of Apple (Tim Cook) said a couple of years later that merging tablet and computer was like doing the same with “a toaster and a refrigerator.” But time passes, and the market is very different -as well as the needs of the users-.

Pexels

Be that as it may, the source of the information indicates that Apple already has a good number of engineers working to make touchscreen laptops an option in the signature market. If something is achieved that manages to convince the managers, it seems that they will not hesitate to put these teams up for sale that distance the company a little more from what its founder thought some time ago.

Any estimated date of arrival?

Well, obviously there is none, but it is maybe the year 2025 It may be the one marked on the calendar. There would be more than enough time to develop a team that kept the design and spirit of Apple’s MacBooks. In addition, it would be the perfect time, since a major renewal of the Pro range is expected for these dates, which, in principle, would be the one chosen to launch the touch screens.

>