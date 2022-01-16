Apple

Tech News Apple again adjusts its health protocols back to work…

Once again Apple changes the health protocols for the return to face-to-face work in Apple Park. It is not surprising, since society as a whole is changing its criteria of action every little bit in the face of this damn virus. The new variants mean that the measures must be adjusted as new information becomes known. Now, Apple will increase COVID-19 testing of the unvaccinated. More test and request for booster vaccines to those who so desire. Apple’s new health protocols As new variants of COVID-19 emerge and how they act are known, business health protocols and those determined by government authorities are adjusted. apple now requests that more virus prevention and detection tests be carried out. Especially to people who are not vaccinated. For those who do, he asks them to request the administration of the booster dose. the american company still does not require vaccination as mandatory, but it is true that if you do not show that you have received the doses, including the booster, then you must provide a negative COVID-19 test to work.

Apple announced the changes in an internal email Sent in the last few days. The company says that once an employee is eligible to receive their booster, they will have four weeks to do so. If they don’t receive the booster within that four-week window, they “will need to test frequently to work at an Apple Store or Apple office.” starting February 15.

Things change for those who have not been vaccinated or who have not stated that they have. They must show a negative antigen test to access the job. Starting January 24.

Due to the decreased efficacy of the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines and the emergence of highly transmissible variants such as Omicron, a booster vaccine is now required to stay current on your COVID-19 vaccine and protect against serious diseases

for now the vast majority of Apple staff are still working remotely from their homes. But there are some essentials that must go in person and especially in stores and offices open to the public, it is necessary that they open with health and safety protocols for customers and workers.

