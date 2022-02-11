Apple Addresses Unwanted AirTag Situations With These Updates

The launch of AirTags, the object tracking devices developed by Apple, during the month of April of last year, has meant that many users have been able to find their lost goods again, but it has also made room for non-tracking situations. desired, both towards people and objects, for harmful purposes.

These situations have triggered alarms among users, the media and public bodies, and now Apple wants to address it with a series of updates, both for the AirTags themselves and for the Find My network.



The company of the bitten apple hopes to serve as an example for other manufacturers of tracking devices to take similar steps so that users are not affected by unwanted situations.

The first of many measures

As a result of their collaboration with law enforcement and security groups, the closest things to come via software updates are new security warnings when setting up an AirTag for the first timewhich will warn users in full configuration of the illegality of unwanted tracking of people and objects in many of the markets in which this device is present.

Regarding AirPods alerts as an “Unknown Accessory Detected”, applicable based on research to AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, or a third-party Find My network accessory, it will take a software update so that it now shows which AirPods have been near them instead of telling them it’s just an “unknown accessory.”

From today there is also the updated support documentationdiscussing the security features built into AirTag, AirPods, and Find My network accessories, now also including:

Find My accessories may trigger an unwanted tracking alert, plus images to provide specific examples of such alerts, and up-to-date information on what to do after receiving an alert, including instructions for disabling an AirTag, AirPods, or Find My network accessory.

In this documentation there are also links to resources that users can turn to if they feel at risk.

Face to future updatesApple plans to bring more precise searches, show alerts with sounds on the device itself in the presence of a nearby moving presence (through your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch), redefinition of unwanted tracking logic, in addition to sound adjustments of the AirTags to enable the use of louder tones to make locating easier.

More info/image credit: Apple