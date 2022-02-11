Apple Addresses AirTag Security Issues With Changes…

We have been actively working with law enforcement on all AirTag-related requests we have received. To the best of our knowledge and discussions with law enforcement, incidents of AirTag misuse are rare; however, each incident is delicate. Each AirTag has a unique serial number, and paired AirTags are associated with an Apple ID. Apple may provide the details of the paired account in response to a valid police subpoena or request. We have successfully partnered with them on cases where the information we provided has been used to trace an AirTag back to the lover of the alien, who was then arrested and charged.

But having said all that, Apple says it has been working with security groups and law enforcement to learn more about how AirTags and the Find My network can be further improved to prevent unwanted tracking.

AirTag and Find My changes coming soon to improve AirTag security

First, Apple says that in an “upcoming software update,” every user who sets up an AirTag will see a new message that “clearly states” that the AirTag is designed to track belongings, not track people or stalk. The warning message also makes it clear that AirTags are tied to our Apple ID and that authorities can request this identifying information.

More accurate notifications

Apple is also significantly improving the notifications users see on their iPhone when an unknown Find My accessory is detected near them. In the past, users might have seen a vague “Unknown Accessory Detected” alert on their iPhone lock screen and in the Find My app.

Also in the past, this notification was presented to users when AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, or a third-party Find My accessory was located near them.

More accurate alerts

In the future, Apple says these alerts will be clearer and identify the exact accessory. For example, if an unknown pair of AirPods Pro is detected as “moving with you”, the alert will clearly state “AirPods Pro detected” instead of “Unknown accessory detected”. The idea is that this will make it easier to locate that unknown accessory if you know exactly what it is.

Apple also notes that it has confirmed that “Unknown Accessory Detected” will not appear if the accessory is an AirTag. If an AirTag is detected, the alert will clearly say: “AirTag found moving with you”.

Apple updates its documentation

Apple has also renewed its support documentation about this feature so users can get a clear idea of ​​what the different types of Find My alerts mean. These changes will also apply to third-party accessories that integrate with the Find My network, such as those from Chipolo.

Once this change is implemented, Apple says that the only time a user should see the “Unknown Accessory Detected” alert is if an “accessory is detected, but the Find My app is having trouble connecting to them or the server on that accessory. moment”.

Precision Seeking Updates

While those changes will come in future software updates, Apple also says it’s “investigating a number of updates” that it plans to release over the course of the year. The most notable change here is support for using the precision search feature to locate an unknown AirTag.

Precision Finding is currently supported to locate a missing AirTag that is linked to our Apple ID. The feature uses the iPhone’s U1 chip to help pinpoint the exact location of a missing item, with instructions as detailed as telling you the item is “a few feet away.”

AirTag sound changes

With this change, coming later this year, users will be able to use pinpoint search to locate an unwanted AirTag near them, rather than just AirTags that are linked to their Apple ID. This should make it much easier to locate nearby and unwanted AirTags.

Apple is also expanding on the existing security feature on AirTags that causes the item tracker to beep after it has been separated from its owner at a random time between eight and 24 hours.

The new AirTag security updates will arrive this year

With a feature change later this year, Apple says that when an AirTag automatically beeps, iOS will also display an alert on nearby iPhones. This alert will allow users to take quick action, including playing the sound again or using Precision Search. Apple explains that this change will help in cases “where the AirTag may be in a place where it is difficult to hear, or if the AirTag speaker has been tampered with.”

Apple also says it will “adjust the tone sequence” of the AirTag’s sound to “use louder tones,” which should make an unknown AirTag easier to find.

Improved tracking alert logic

Finally, Apple is committed to continuing to improve its tracking spam alert system. The company says it will update its unwanted tracking alert system to “notify users sooner that an unknown AirTag or Find My network accessory may be traveling with them.”

Apple one step ahead

One of the biggest things to note here is that Apple continues to do much more than its competitors in this space when it comes to preventing unwanted tracking, including Tile. Erica Olsen, director of the Safety Net Project at the National Network to End Domestic Violence praised Apple’s efforts in a statement today:

The alert system that Apple has in place to notify potential victims of any unwanted tracking has helped shed light on a problem that existed long before AirTags hit the market. We are happy that Apple is involved in victim safety issues and continues to improve security measures. We hope that others will follow their example.

Going forward, the biggest hole in the Find My and AirTag alert ecosystem remains on the Android side. While Apple offers a “Tracker Detection” app to locate nearby AirTags with an Android device, the app does not search for nearby accessories in the background. Instead, it only scans a user’s surroundings when the user initiates the scan.

It may require some kind of cross-platform collaboration between Apple and Google, but ideally more can be done in this regard to protect Android users.