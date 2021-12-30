Apple achieves the goal of making the entire catalog of …

Apple

It seems like yesterday when Apple Music announced support for Lossless and Dolby Atmos a few months ago, the company said that the catalog would start with 20 million songs with Lossless support and the ultimate goal would be to have all of its 90 million songs in quality for end of the year. As of December 28, Apple appears to have reached the goal of having the Apple Music catalog available on Lossless. Now the Apple Music catalog is available in Lossless While you may have songs in your library that are only labeled Apple Digital Master, it’s important to remember that the company announced that none of the audio content purchased from iTunes will feature lossless or spatial audio support. So far no outlet can confirm that each of the 90 million songs on Apple Music are actually on Lossless, but after searching hundreds of artists, we couldn’t find a single, EP, album, collection, or greatest hits collection that didn’t. was available in Lossless format. Plus 90 million songs available in high fidelity When Apple announced support for this high-quality audio, it generated a lot of controversy, as users cannot stream lossless content with Apple’s popular AirPods. Not only that, but even the AirPods Max can’t stream Lossless, even with a wired connection.

Apple notes that users must install iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, or tvOS 14.6 or later to take advantage of the songs in Lossless, although if they plan to listen to them with headphones, they must use a wired connection. With HomePod 15.1, for example, users can stream songs in Lossless using the original HomePod or HomePod mini.

Apple did not indicate how many songs currently have Hi-Res Lossless and Dolby Atmos tags, although streaming in Hi-Res Lossless requires an external DAC, and Dolby Atmos needs a suitable master from the artists.

As of now, it’s different than the company taking their entire catalog to Dolby Atmos or Hi-Res Lossless, but you can probably listen to the latest albums in the best quality available, like ABBA’s Voyage and Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor Swift’s version). ).

With Apple seemingly fulfilling its goal of making the entire Apple Music catalog available on Lossless, the company hits another “year-end promise,” as it did with Swift Playgrounds 4 and SharePlay support on the Mac. Universal Control, on the other hand, is now scheduled to launch in 2022. But we can’t have it all, can we?

We would love to know if in any of your recent searches for Apple music you have found songs without the Lossless format, leave us your comments.