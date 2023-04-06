Apple, according to rumors, the iOS 17 Control Center will be renewed

Even if there are still a couple of months left before the official presentation, scheduled for early June during WWDC 2023, rumors about iOS 17, the next “major release” of the iPhone operating system, are starting to intensify. The information received up to today is decidedly “generic”, it does not go into detail but merely indicates the area of ​​interest in a particular way. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, for example, spoke of an update focused on stability, after an iOS 16 that has certainly struggled from this point of view, and of “nice to have” functions that mean all or nothing.

From what has emerged so far, therefore, it seems that in iOS 17 there will not be a real "killer feature", as the Dynamic Island has been defined in a certain sense, but will have a series of many small improvements that will affect everything a bit . Among the functions that could be revised and made more current and customizable is the Control Center that Apple introduced in iOS 7 exactly 10 years ago and has profoundly renewed with iOS 11.

According to what was stated on the forum of the Macrumor site by a leaker who is still considered a reliable source given his previous revelations, the Control Center of iOS (and probably of iPad) will be rinnovated and enriched with new features. Again, unfortunately, the information is very generic and there are no details on what exactly will change. Currently, the Control Center it just lets you add a few quick links to different functions that can be selected from a pre-set list, nothing more. It is conceivable that Apple has decided to renew the design and make it much more customizable.

