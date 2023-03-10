5G News
Apple, according to Kuo, a HomePod with integrated 7 "display will arrive in early 2024

By Abraham
In recent years there have been rumors about Apple’s willingness to expand its HomePod product portfolio with new devices. At the time, only the mini remained in the price list, launched in October 2020, given that the first HomePod, the one that arrived on the market in 2017, never in Italy, had been retired without a successor.

Successor that arrived at the beginning of the year, aesthetically very similar to the previous one, but internally renewed with an S7 chip, a high excursion woofer, a 20mm diaphragm, a microphone with bass equalizer and five tweeters in an array with beamforming around the basis.

- Advertisement -

Even if the HomePod mini has achieved good success, the smart speaker market is currently almost completely monopolized by Amazon which, with its Echo devices, really has something for everyone, from the small Dot to the 15″ Show. And on the way there would be even more. Apple, on the other hand, currently only lists these two HomePods. A decidedly poor offer if it really intends to expand its share in this market sector.

A HOMEPOD WITH DISPLAY

YouTube Music 2021 Recap: this year we make the Top 100

A HomePod concept with an integrated display on the top

Apple, however, would not sit idly by. According to what was stated by the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in fact, the Cupertino company would be developing a new HomePod with a built-in 7-inch display whose announcement may come early next year.

Compared to what has happened so far, this HomePod should be completely different from an aesthetic point of view compared to the current ones. The main difference will be the 7-inch display which, according to Kuo, will be supplied by the Chinese company Tianma. This HomePod, continues the analyst, will allow “closer integration with Apple’s other hardware products, and will mark a significant shift in the company’s smart home strategy.”

To corroborate this hypothesis there were also rumors released by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg according to which Apple would have explored various product ideas to be included in the smart home ecosystem. These include an iPad-like device that can be mounted on walls to control HomeKit accessories, play videos and handle FaceTime calls.

- Advertisement -

In development, according to Gurman, there also seems to be a device similar to an Amazon Echo Show that integrates iPad, AppleTV and HomePod. Currently, it is unclear whether this is the same product Ming-Chi Kuo referred to today or a different one.

- Advertisement -

