Apple, according to Kuo, a HomePod with integrated 7 “display will arrive in early 2024

In recent years there have been rumors about Apple’s willingness to expand its HomePod product portfolio with new devices. At the time, only the mini remained in the price list, launched in October 2020, given that the first HomePod, the one that arrived on the market in 2017, never in Italy, had been retired without a successor.

Successor that arrived at the beginning of the year, aesthetically very similar to the previous one, but internally renewed with an S7 chip, a high excursion woofer, a 20mm diaphragm, a microphone with bass equalizer and five tweeters in an array with beamforming around the basis.

Even if the HomePod mini has achieved good success, the smart speaker market is currently almost completely monopolized by Amazon which, with its Echo devices, really has something for everyone, from the small Dot to the 15″ Show. And on the way there would be even more. Apple, on the other hand, currently only lists these two HomePods. A decidedly poor offer if it really intends to expand its share in this market sector.