Apple, according to Bloomberg with iOS and iPadOS 17 sideloading could arrive

Among the innovations announced during WWDC, the world conference dedicated to developers to be held from 5 to 9 June at Apple Park in Cupertino, there will also be iOS and iPadOS 17, the new releases of the iPhone and iPad operating systems. According to the rumors circulated in recent weeks, these updates will be mostly focused on performance and stability even if there will be new features including changes and more customization possibilities for the Control Center, active widgets, more functions for the Dynamic Island and important news for CarPlay and Accessibility.

COMPLY WITH REGULATIONS

But in addition to these innovations, iOS and iPadOS 17 should allow Apple to “comply” with the “Digital Markets Act” (DMA), a set of obligations and restrictions aimed at promoting fair and open competition in the digital market of the EU, which prohibits companies from favoring their own services or limiting consumer choice. One of the DMA’s requests is to allow apps to be installed on iPhones and iPads even without going through official distribution channels. In practice, it must also be possible to install apps through third-party application stores or manually, using an installation file directly. In practice, they will have to allow the so-called “sideloading”.

Apple has always been against this possibility on iPhone and iPad (instead possible on Mac) emphasizing the considerable risks for the security of personal data given that apps downloaded from unofficial sources they might contain malware or other threats. Indeed, in general, it is always recommended for users to download and install apps only from trusted sources and to enable the appropriate security settings on their device before sideloading an application.

NOT ONLY SIDELOADING